New She-Hulk Pictures Give Us Our First Look at a Classic Marvel Villain

Last Train to Busan’s U.S. remake has vanished from schedules. Julius Avery’s new superhero movie finds a home at Amazon. Plus, get a look at Lance Reddick in action as Albert Wesker in new footage from Netflix’s Resident Evil. To me, my spoilers!

Creepers

According to Bloody-Disgusting, music video director Marc Klasfeld will make his feature debut with Creepers, an adaptation of David Morrell’s 2005 novel for Lionsgate and Suretone Pictures. The story is said to follow “a group of young urban explorers who plan to investigate an old, boarded up, seemingly abandoned hotel, only to encounter danger at every turn in the form of a competing group of hostile urban explorers seeking to find a legendary hidden treasure as well as a supernatural being who wreaks havoc on all.”

Salem’s Lot

Gary Dauberman’s adaptation of Salem’s Lot has been pushed back six months and will now reach theatres on April 21, 2023. [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Last Train to New York

Deadline also reports the U.S. remake of Train to Busan (which was originally intended for the same April 21, 2023 release date) has been pulled from New Line’s schedule entirely.

Samaritan

Meanwhile, Julius Avery’s superhero movie starring Sylvester Stallone will now be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime this August 26. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Nope

Jordan Peele describes Nope as his “most ambitious” film to date in a new IMAX featurette.

Karmalink

Nanotech allows the rich to reincarnate in a new clip from Karmalink, available on VOD this Friday.

She-Hulk

Comic Book has new photos of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Jameela Jamil as the villain Titania, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Ginger Gozaga as Nikki Ramos, and Drew Matthews as Dennis “Buck” Bukowski in She-Hulk. Click through to have a look.

Tatiana Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga e Jameela Jamil em novas imagens oficiais de ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’. pic.twitter.com/Q0VLHiQmdp — She Hulk Brasil • (@SheHulkBRA) July 8, 2022

Motherland: Fort Salem

Tally teams with Scylla in the synopsis for “She Returns,” the August 2 episode of Motherland: Fort Salem.

Allies converge to protect the Cession from occupation; Tally and Scylla team up.

[Spoiler TV]

Roswell, New Mexico

Max loses his powers in the trailer “Kiss from a Rose,” next week’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

Resident Evil

Finally, Lance Reddick disposes of some incriminating evidence in a new clip from Resident Evil, also premiering this Friday on Netflix.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UON8lqLEqJw

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.