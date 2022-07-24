New Dragon Ball Super Movie Trailer Gives Gohan and Piccolo the Spotlight

While Dragon Ball’s Goku may have saved the universe a few times, he was also an absentee father. Sure, he was dead some of the time, but that still left his son Gohan to be partially raised and trained by Goku’s former foe Piccolo. But the two bonded — and that bond will be retested when the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie comes out next month.

Here’s the second trailer for the film, which will focus on Gohan and Piccolo saving the world while Goku and Vegeta continue their training somewhere else in the universe. It doesn’t explain much, but it sure does look pretty:

The official synopsis only partially clarifies things: “The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves ‘Super Heroes’. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!”

For the record, the Red Ribbon Army was destroyed by Goku back in Dragon Ball, before the Z, when the manga and anime were more of a comedy than anything. Then, in Dragon Ball Z, an RRA scientist released a variety of killer androids, the most powerful of which had to be put down by Gohan when he was just a kid. I truly don’t know why the Red Ribbon Army would make more androids with the potential to blow up the planet they’re all standing on, but the entire military force once had its collective arse kicked by a small child, so they presumably have a bit of a grudge.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will premiere in theatres on August 19.

