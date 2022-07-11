Netflix’s Day Shift Trailer Decks Vamps With Serious Style

Urban Fantasy often veers towards the neon-blue-night filter, but in Day Shift, an upcoming action flick from Netflix and Jamie Foxx, the vampire hunters are fighting the life-leeches in the under the seventy-two and sunny Los Angeles weather. After revealing the trailer via Twitter, Netflix proudly declares the film to be “from the people who taught John Wick how to kick arse,” which may not actually be an understatement.

Facing down his family’s impending move, Jamie Foxx bemoans the low paychecks he gets from selling vampire parts now that he’s out of the Union. As he attempts to get back in the good graces of the hunter’s alliance, his old friend (Snoop Dogg) helps him out, giving him tips and putting in a good word for him. Also, good for Day Shift for recognising that you get more money working in a union shop versus freelancing. We love to see solidarity.

Light on any plot as far as I can see and heavy on the monster-hunting, Day Shift looks to be a laugh-a-minute action comedy with some fun contorting vampires and lots of gunfire. Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco star, and appear to be doing the kind of character work that they do best, the former full of dark humour and menacing one-liners with a heart of gold, the latter a self-depreciating, earnest Nice Guy who’s in over his head. JJ Perry directs, and the supporting cast includes Snoop Dogg, Karla Souza, Megan Good, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

Day Shift will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, August 12.

