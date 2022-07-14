Online Gambling Sites Will Need to Promote Australia’s New Self-Exclusion Register

Australia is getting a new national self-exclusion register for online and phone gambling. Known as BetStop, the ACMA hopes the Australia-wide initiative will be an important support mechanism for those wanting to change their gambling habits.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) on Thursday released industry rules for the national gambling self-exclusion register. It also revealed its name would be ‘BetStop’.

Under the rules, interactive wagering providers will be required to promote BetStop through their website, apps and marketing. The rules also detail how wagering providers can find out if their customers are registered with BetStop. The ACMA said that if a customer is registered with BetStop, the provider must stop offering them wagering services and close their account.

BetStop will allow people to register to be excluded from all Australian licensed online and phone wagering services, such as those offering betting on horse racing or sports, from three months to permanently.

“BetStop will help those at risk of gambling harm to take control of their situation, allowing them to block themselves from all licensed online and phone wagering services in a single process,” ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said.

She hopes BetStop will be an “important national support mechanism for people who want to change their gambling habits”.

BetStop will be up and running in the coming months. But the ACMA has asked the industry to get ready for the register to go-live, asking them to have their systems and processes in place.

“People who want to change their gambling habits can also start exploring whether Betstop can play a role to help them make those choices,” O’Loughlin added.

If you or someone you know needs help, reach out to the national gambling helpline on 1800 858 858 or visit Gambling Help Online. You can also call LifeLine Australia on 13 11 14. If life is in danger, call 000.

While the register is being developed, you can directly contact wagering providers to self-exclude.