The Dark Side: Nanoleaf Introduces Limited Edition Black Tiles

Nanoleaf is celebrating its 10th anniversary by remixing one of its wall lighting products, making the tiles black.

These black tiles are a limited edition take on the Triangles range of wall lights, available in both starter kits and expansion packs.

Let’s be real. Black looks good on Nanoleaf.

This is the first time Nanoleaf has offered its wall tiles with a casing that isn’t white. Of course, you’ll have these tiles turned on most of the time, displaying the RGB colours that you desire, with black decaling around the light zones (as you can see in the video above). When they’re off, they’ll be this beautiful matte black.

Depending on the aesthetic of your room, this might actually interest you, but it’s probably worth thinking about the logistics of Nanoleaf installations before you go ahead and buy them. If you prefer darker colours and don’t want the colours of your room broken up by white panels when the Nanoleaf kit is turned off, these seem perfect for you.

But yes, this is a part of Nanoleaf’s 10 year anniversary. Happy anniversary, Nanoleaf. It’s tough to think of brands that have impacted modern gaming aesthetics as much as Nanoleaf with its iconic RGB wall tiles, so cheers to you.

“To be here where we are today, 10 years after starting Nanoleaf, is beyond a dream come true,” said Gimmy Chu, the CEO and co-founder of Nanoleaf.

“We started Nanoleaf with the goal of changing the way people experience and use light in their homes. Our products have inspired creativity and play in a way that lighting had never done before.”

So, in celebration, Nanoleaf says: check out our black tiles. You’ll be able to pick up the starter kit online for $369.99 and expansion packs for $129.99.

Additionally, as a part of its anniversary, the brand will be hosting a charity live stream in August for AbleGamers on Twitch.

Keep it up, Nanoleaf.