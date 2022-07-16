Namor’s Swimming Back Into the Spotlight With a New Solo Comic

By now, it’s basically an open secret that

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is bringing in Namor the Sub-Mariner (as played by Tenoch Huerta) in a key supporting role, if not the film’s actual antagonist. This being Marvel, they’ve building up to this by giving the character a more primary role in comics ahead of the film’s release in the fall. Along with being a recurring player in Jason Aaron and Ed McGuinness’ Avengers run that began back in 2018, Marvel’s First Mutant is now getting a brand new solo series.

Written by Halt & Catch Fire’s Christopher Cantwell and drawn by Action Comics artist Pasqual Ferry, Namor the Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores will jump the Sub-Mariner a century into the future. As the ruler of a flooded Earth, he now finds himself looking back on his life of turning friends into enemies and endeavours to save the remaining humans left on the planet. Cantwell, who currently writes the Iron Man comic, described the book as “my love letter to Marvel Comics,” and name dropped creator Bill Everett as a primary influence on the story, along with Carl Burgos, creator of the android Human Torch and a character the writer admitted to being fond of. “Conquered Shores builds upon the first war of Marvel heroes in the Golden Age… and answers it with a rematch perched at the end of humankind itself.”

This is a very, very special thing: I’m getting to do a Namor the Sub-Mariner comic.



This is the first idea I ever blind pitched to Marvel and I’m thrilled that they said yes.



The story takes place 100 years into the future on a mostly flooded Earth. Namor rules the world… pic.twitter.com/7v7azIUIJw — Christopher Cantwell (@ifyoucantwell) July 15, 2022

Some of the faces Namor would encounter, would be pleasant surprises, Cantwell continued, with several of them pulling from “Marvel’s deeper past chapters.” )Most likely, Torch will be among those survivors.) With praise given to Ferry for delivering a “breathtaking” take on the future, Cantwell is clearly excited to spill more information on Shores in the near future.

Namor the Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores #1 will hit comic shelves on October 19. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in theatres on November 11.

Image: Taurin Clarke/Marvel Comics

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.