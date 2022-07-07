Suck Up A Steal With 25% off Miele Vacuum Cleaners

We’ve been a little too obsessed with Dyson over the last couple years and it turns out we’ve been sleeping on Miele for a little too long. For those of you who are unfamiliar, Miele is another high-end vacuum cleaner brand, with prices and suctioning capabilities that are very similar to Dyson.

Miele is a great alternative if you’re interested in moving away from a Dyson, or upgrading from a different brand. While Miele typically specialises in corded, bagged vacuum cleaners, Dyson is more well-known for dominating the stick vacuum space. But Miele’s new line of stick vacuums tend to sport a larger dust bin capacity but a heavier build in comparison.

If you head on over to eBay Australia right now, you’ll be able to save 25% off select stick vacuum cleaners from Miele’s excellent range.

But if you’re not quite sure which is the right one for you, don’t worry because we’ve taken the liberty to break it down for you below.

What Miele vacuum cleaners are on sale?

Miele Triflex HX1 3-in-1 vacuum cleaner

The first Miele on sale is the HX1, which acts as a 3-in-1 upright, stick and handheld vacuum cleaner. Whether you need to suck up all the sand from your car, or one that can slide between the gap under your bed, the HX1 offers plenty of flexibility.

While most might not notice the difference between a stick and upright vacuum, the most notable difference is in the placement of its dust bin. You see, upright vacuum cleaners tend to have the dust bin in the centre of its body, which adds more weight to the cleaning head and thus allows your vacuum cleaner to suck deeper into your carpet. Stick vacuums typically have the dust bins at the top of the vacuum, under the handle. This makes it easier to wheel around your home and empty it once it’s full.

Aside from its useful 3-in-1 capability, it also allows up to 60 minutes run time, a maintenance-free hygiene filter and a wide electrobrush which adapts to different kinds of flooring. You can even swap out its battery for a spare if the 60 minutes don’t cut it for you and your household.

Most of the customer reviews we’ve read about on this Miele say that it has incredible suctioning prowess, it’s quiet and that it’s made from high-quality materials that feel good to grip.

You can grab this Miele vacuum in either ruby red or lotus white for $599 (down from $799) from eBay Australia.

Miele Triflex HX1 Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

If you want to take the next step up, you can opt for the HX1 Pro in eBay’s Miele vacuum cleaner sale. Similar to its base model, the Pro maintains the 3-in-1 design, replaceable battery and auto-adjusting electrobrush.

But it takes the run time up to a whopping 120 minutes thanks to its extra battery and features a HEPA AirClean lifetime filter, which is ideal for maximum air hygiene. If anyone in your home suffers from asthma or allergies, we highly recommend going for the HX1 Pro since its filter will capture 99.999% of microscopic particles and allergens.

Oh and it also comes with LED lights in-built into the cleaning head so you won’t miss any grains of dirt or dust hiding in the darker, hard-to-see parts of your home, like behind your fridge.

Grab the Miele Triflex HX1 Pro cordless vacuum cleaner here for $899 (down from $1,199).