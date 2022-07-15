Marvel Studios’ Excellent Emojis Are Becoming a Reality

Whenever a new Marvel Studios project is released, be it in theatres or on Disney+, you can go on Twitter, hashtag the title or a character, and you’ll see a fun little emoji. Most of the time, those are done by an artist who goes by 100% Soft — and for San Diego Comic-Con, he’s bringing those Marvel emojis to life.

Based on the Marvel Studios emojis by artist 100% Soft, real name Truck Torrence, meet this new set of designer toys called Megamojis. These three-inch vinyl collectible busts cost $US16 ($22) each and will first be available at San Diego Comic-Con booth 1335. The series starts with Scarlet Witch, Captain America, Moon Knight, and Black Panther. Here they are.

Image: Marvel/100% Soft

But, this is San Diego Comic-Con we’re talking about. You can’t do Comic-Con without something exclusive. Behold, Loki, the exclusive limited edition celebrating the 10 year anniversary of The Avengers. Gizmodo is excited to exclusively debut it.

Image: Marvel/100% Soft

But what about those of you who aren’t going to Comic-Con? All the non-Loki characters will show up on 100% Soft’s site sometime soon after the convention. Keep an eye on his socials for specifics. Here’s what the boxes look like, and a closer look at the characters.

Image: Marvel/100% Soft

Image: Marvel/100% Soft

Image: Marvel/100% Soft

Image: Marvel/100% Soft

And, of course, this is only the beginning. More Megamojis are on their way, a few of which will be previewed at Comic-Con, but if you want to go ahead and guess what’s next, Torrence did this poster a few years ago that brought together all of his Marvel Studios emojis at the time. That line-up, of course, has since expanded.

The Infinity Saga poster by 100% Soft. (Image: Marvel/100% Soft)

If you like the poster, it’s long since sold out — but there will be a few of the last copies available at the 100% Soft booth on Saturday.

Who would you like to see as the next Megamoji? Which character is your favourite? Let us know below.

