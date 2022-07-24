Marvel Picked the Worst Show to Accidentally Put Regé-Jean Page In the Cast List

After the Marvel Theatrical panel on Saturday night, Marvel sent out a press release to a bunch of press-release-hungry journalists. On this press release was a cast list for Secret Invasion, a show about shape-shifting aliens, which included Regé-Jean Page’s name. Marvel quickly realised the error after publications reported on the cast list and sent out a swift correction.

This is funny for a few reasons, not because Marvel made a factual error, but because they did it for a show where the powers of an entire alien species are such that they can shape-shift into any other person. This is the show that is ripe for cameo picking and surprise guest stars, and either Page was never going to be a part of the show, or might have been a surprise guest for an episode, and now we’ll never know — at least, until the show comes out. In a weekend full of reveals, trailers, and exclusive footage, mistakes were bound to be made. It’s a bummer that this announcement is a mistake, as I’m sure Page would have done great.

Actual confirmed actors for the series include many reprising their MCU roles, such as Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, and Colbie Smulders as Maria Hill. New actors (who have been confirmed, we promise) to be joining the new series include a slew of incredibly talented British actors, including, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke.

Page is set to star in the new Dungeons & Dragons film as a paladin, which is set to release in theatres March 3, 2023.

Secret Invasion is scheduled to premiere in Spring 2023 on Disney+.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.