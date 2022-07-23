Lord of the Rings Character Posters Thankfully Show More Than Just Hands This Time

The days until Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series finally releases on September 2 get shorter and shorter. After a trailer earlier in the month, Amazon brought the show to San Diego Comic-Con so its creators, Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, could talk about their grand plans for the Prime Video series based on J.R.R. Tolkein’s iconic fantasy saga…and also deliver another trailer. They also brought some posters with them as well, and thankfully, these ones aren’t just a bunch of cryptic hands.
Sir Henry Lenny as Sadoc Burrows
Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir
Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn
Daniel Weyman as The Stranger
Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel
Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow
Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn
Markella Kavenagh as Eleanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot
Dylan Smith as Largo Brandyfoot
Leon Wadham as Kemen
Charlie Vickers as Halbrand
Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad
Sara Zwangobani as Marigold Brandyfoot
Robert Aramayo as Elrond
Lloyd Owen as Elendil
Ema Horvath as Eärien
Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV
Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa
Morfydd Clark as Galadriel
Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor
