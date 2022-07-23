Lord of the Rings Character Posters Thankfully Show More Than Just Hands This Time

The days until Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series finally releases on September 2 get shorter and shorter. After a trailer earlier in the month, Amazon brought the show to San Diego Comic-Con so its creators, Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, could talk about their grand plans for the Prime Video series based on J.R.R. Tolkein’s iconic fantasy saga…and also deliver another trailer. They also brought some posters with them as well, and thankfully, these ones aren’t just a bunch of cryptic hands.

Sir Henry Lenny as Sadoc Burrows

Image: Prime Studios

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

Image: Prime Studios

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

Image: Prime Studios

Daniel Weyman as The Stranger

Image: Prime Studios

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel

Image: Prime Studios

Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow

Image: Prime Studios

Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn

Image: Prime Studios

Markella Kavenagh as Eleanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot

Image: Prime Studios

Dylan Smith as Largo Brandyfoot

Image: Prime Studios

Leon Wadham as Kemen

Image: Prime Studios

Charlie Vickers as Halbrand

Image: Prime Studios

Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad

Image: Prime Studios

Sara Zwangobani as Marigold Brandyfoot

Image: Prime Studios

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

Image: Prime Studios

Lloyd Owen as Elendil

Image: Prime Studios

Ema Horvath as Eärien

Image: Prime Studios

Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV

Image: Prime Studios

Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa

Image: Prime Studios

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Image: Prime Studios

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

Image: Prime Studios

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.