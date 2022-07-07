Lego’s Largest Super Mario Set Yet Is a Spectacular 2,807-Piece Bowser

Lego and Nintendo have been staples of millions of kids’ lives for the past few decades, so it’s no surprise that when the two joined forces, it resulted in a collection of building sets that are impossible to resist, including a monstrous new Bowser that fittingly towers over Lego’s interactive Mario figure.

Although embraced by Lego fans of all ages, the Lego Super Mario playsets and interactive figures tend to appeal to younger fans of the building toy given they’re designed more for playing than just displaying. Thankfully, Lego has also released a handful of larger sets under the Lego Super Mario theme targeted at older collectors, including a life-size buildable version of the Nintendo Entertainment System console complete with an animated TV playing Super Mario Bros., and a giant 3D question block that opened to reveal miniature recreations of various levels from the N64’s Super Mario 64.

Image: Lego

This isn’t Bowser’s first appearance in the Lego Super Mario collection. A much smaller version of the famed baddie was included in the Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle expansion playset, but given how the character towers over Mario in the video games, this new version, built from 2,807 pieces, appears to be more appropriately scaled to the interactive Lego figure.

Image: Lego

The Mighty Bowser is fully articulated allowing collectors to find the perfect pose, and features “newly designed elements to recreate the look of Bowser’s spikes.” There’s also a button that can be pressed to control Lego Bowser’s head and neck movements, and the model includes an interactive fireball feature allowing Bowser to battle the Mario, Luigi, and Peach figures.

Image: Lego

The Lego Super Mario the Mighty Bowser set will be available for sale starting on October 1, and will sell for $US270 ($375), matching the price of the set in Europe as a result of the toy maker’s recently announced price increases.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.