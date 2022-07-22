The Best iPhone Tripods to Keep Your TikToks Steady

Whether you consider yourself a budding TikTok star or amateur vlogger, keeping your iPhone steady while setting up a shot is essential. An iPhone tripod is one of those essential accessories that can make a world of difference and elevate your videos with a more professional-looking finish.

But with so many options to choose from, how are you meant to know which tripod you should buy? Depending on your particular needs, you may need a tripod that varies in height, flexibility or Bluetooth compatibility.

Thankfully, we’ve done the hard work for you. Here are our picks for the best iPhone tripods.

Best iPhone Tripod For Flexibility

Joby GripTight One Tripod

Need a small, flexible tripod that you can throw in your bag to shoot content on the go? A Joby GripTight tripod could be the option for you.

This lightweight and flexible tripod can easily bend around other surfaces like poles to offer a wider range of camera angles. But unfortunately, the legs are short, which means you’ll have to place the tripod on a table or a very tall stack of books to take portraits.

Where to buy: Amazon Australia ($46.95) | Catch ($54.95)

Best Full-Length iPhone Tripod

Eocean Selfie Stick Tripod

If you’re shooting mostly full body content, or need to shoot your head and torso but don’t have a spare table or shelf to place your phone on, you might want to invest in a full-length tripod like this Eocean one.

Measuring in at 142cm tall, this tripod is perfect for family photos and other photography needs and essentially mimics everything you’d expect from a camera tripod. Additionally, it comes with a Bluetooth remote for easy control.

Where to buy: Amazon Australia ($28.38)

Best Universal Tripod For Phones

Manfrotto Pixi Mini Tripod

Do you live in a house full of wannabe TikTok stars who all have different phones? Might I suggest a universal tripod like this Manfrotto one?

Sure, it’s small and looks like a teeny, tiny helicopter, but it fits any smartphone and has a protective layer to avoid scratching your device.

Where to buy: Amazon Australia ($58.80) | Catch ($59)

Best Non-Tripod For iPhones

ShoulderPod Handle Grip

Tripods are all well and good, but perhaps you’d actually be better suited to a monopod like the ShoulderPod. The ShoulderPod offers three modes: tripod, filmmaker handle and a traveller stand for a multi-purpose product.

This is the perfect option for travelling or for the avid filmmaker who may need more than one product.

Where to buy: Amazon Australia ($47.95)

Now go on, live your best life and make a bunch of funny TikToks. You know you want to.

This article has been updated since its original publication.