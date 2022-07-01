Here’s What’s Actually in Disney’s Absurd $US5,000 ($6,941) Star Wars Cocktail

If you’ve been curious to know what’s in that infamous $US5,000 ($6,941) Star Wars–themed drink, it’s no longer a complete mystery. The Kaiburr Crystal, available exclusively aboard the Disney Wish cruise ship in its Hyperspace Lounge, is an extravagantly presented, themed cocktail that should come with the camtono it’s served in but alas is not — probably because the boozy elixirs it’s concocted from are some of the most expensive top-shelf selections in the galaxy.

According to Arthur’s About Theme Parks, which spoke to a bartender on board, “the galactic beverage is primarily made with Camus cognac. It also includes the Japanese citrus fruit, yuzu, as well as kumquat.” And there’s more, according to the site’s reporter, who attended the Disney Wish christening cruise: “Kaiburr Crystal also features Grand Marnier Quintessence, which is considerably pricier than Camus cognac.” They also note that the multi-component drink — you can see from this video that it’s more like a flight of cocktails rather than a single beverage — includes shots of Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 23 Year bourbon (a single bottle of the stuff is close to $US6,000 ($8,329)) and Taylor’s Fladgate Kingsman Edition Very Old Tawny Port (just over $US3,000 ($4,165) per bottle).

And while no, the Kaiburr Crystal does not come with the camtono, other reports shared that it also includes a bottle of sparkling wine from Skywalker Vineyards, the metal plate and cups it’s served on, a Star Wars backpack, a water bottle, Hyperspace Lounge decor for your cabin, and a voucher for one guest to visit Skywalker Ranch (known for not being open to the public) in Marin County, California. For that cost I hope it comes with a glimpse of George Lucas himself tending to some grapes at least.

So if you happen to be aboard the Disney Wish, and somehow manage to get into the Hyperspace Lounge (which boasts a maximum capacity of 50 guests at a time with reservations required), you too can get a chance to scoff at the $US5,000 ($6,941) Star Wars drink — or order it if you’re Canto Bight rich.

