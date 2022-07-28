Google Banking On Aussie Talent to Solve Global Problems With Quantum Computing

Google is expanding its partnership with universities from Australia, hoping to harness the power of quantum computing, and our local expertise, to help solve global problems.

Google already has partnerships with Macquarie University (MQ) and University of Technology (UTS), and it’s now launching new partnerships with University of Sydney (USYD) and UNSW Sydney (UNSW).

“Together with these leading universities, we’re looking to delve deeper into research, make scientific discoveries and prosper homegrown innovation in quantum computing,” Google said in a blog post announcing the quantum computing partnerships with universities in Australia.

The initiative forms part of Google’s Digital Future Initiative, which is a $1 billion investment from the search giant into Australia’s digital economy. It aims to place a focus on Australian-made technology and talent and includes launching partnerships to solve big challenges.

Expanding on the latest announcement, Google said the collaborative research with Aussie unis will “span the gamut” from Quantum Algorithms and Quantum Hardware research.

“Teams will look into ways to make quantum computing useful and usable, exploring application fields like sensing, communications and materials science – which have the potential to change how we interact with our world,” Google wrote.

Google is also building out a quantum research team based in Sydney, overseen by quantum computing scientist, Dr. Marika Kieferova.

While this is just a partnership at this stage, with nothing overly tangible to report on, Google provided some insight into some of the quantum work researchers from Australia are working on.

At MQ, Professor Dominic Berry is developing algorithms that could be used to design a more efficient process to produce fertilizer – or to design faster charging, longer range batteries for electric cars.

At UNSW, Professor Susan Coppersmith is researching properties of materials on an atomic scale.

At USyd, Associate Professor Ivan Kassal is developing new quantum algorithms for simulating chemical reactions, to better understand how pollution affects our atmosphere and ecosystems.

And At UTS, Professor Michael Bremner is exploring mathematical structures to speed up computation with quantum computers.

We love to see Aussies kicking butt.