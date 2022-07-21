Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro Preorder Is Here

At Google I/O, the search giant’s developer conference, we were teased with a bunch of upcoming products and software, including the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds Pro.

Today, Google has announced preorder is now open for both the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds Pro.

Google Pixel 6a

The Pixel 6a is coming for the iPhone 5G SE. The phone shares a design language with its flagship predecessor, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, right down to the polarising camera bar on the back, which houses all the rear-facing camera components. We break out the specs of the Pixel 6a over here – stay tuned for our review coming soon, too.

Where and when can you buy the Pixel 6a?

Pixel 6a is available in Chalk, Charcoal and Sage for RRP $749. Preorder is available now from the Google Store, JB Hi-Fi, Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, Officeworks and Harvey Norman.

We’ll update this article when the telcos make their Pixel 6a preorder deals available.

Google Pixel 6a will be on-shelves from July 28.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google stumbled out of the gate with its first attempt at wireless earbuds (which still came with a wire), but since 2017, Pixel Buds have been slowly improving. Now, for the first time, they’re getting a Pro model with active noise cancellation, although it pushes Pixel Buds to their highest price point yet.

Where and when can you buy the Pixel Buds Pro?

Pixel Buds Pro are available in a soft matte finish and a two-tone design in Lemongrass, Fog and Charcoal for RRP $299. Preorder opens today from the Google Store, or pick-up a pair from JB HI-FI, Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, Officeworks and Harvey Norman from July 28.

We’ll update this article when the telcos make their Pixel Buds Pro preorder deals available, too.