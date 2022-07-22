Get Up Close With Star Wars: Andor’s Cute New Droid

Surgat

Variety reports Francesca Reale (Stranger Things) and Dagmara Domińczyk (Succession) are attached to star in Surgat, a new supernatural horror film from Man Underground writers Michael Borowiec and Sam Marine Borowiec. The story will follow “a young pregnant woman, Heather, whose life is thrown into chaos when a demonic spirit (the titular Surgat) is released upon her home, possessing her family members one by one and turning them against her.”

Prey

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, director Dan Trachtenberg stated the Predator in Prey will feel less “man-in-suit-y” than previous films.

Frankly, there have been a lot of vestiges from that movie and in all the sequels that it has felt very ‘man-in-suit-y,’ very much like there’s a professional wrestler lumbering around. I wanted it to feel far scarier, way more alien-creature-like, ferocious and feral.

Blue Beetle

A set photo celebrating the recent wrap on Blue Beetle shares the film’s colourful logo.

Blue beetle movie was filmed with IMAX Cameras. pic.twitter.com/n9GS9zVmA3 — Blue Beetle Updates (@Bluebeetlenews) July 20, 2022

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

A Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves poster spotted at Comic Con includes an Intellect Devourer and Detached Tentacle Swarm not seen in the film’s trailer.

The School for Good and Evil

Netflix has also released a new poster for Paul Feig’s The School for Good and Evil.

Whose side are you on?



Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Washington, and Charlize Theron star in The School for Good and Evil. Premiering October 21 pic.twitter.com/Z9DIUh2un0 — Netflix (@netflix) July 21, 2022

John Wick: Chapter 4

AMC also has a new photo of Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Nix

A Germanic water spirit continues to haunt a grieving family in the trailer for Nix.

Don’t Worry Darling

Florence Pugh tries to escape her experimental 1950’s gated community in the latest trailer for Don’t Worry Darling.

Wolf Pack

Deadline reports Sarah Michelle Gellar has joined the cast of the upcoming Teen Wolf “offshoot” as arson Investigator Kristin Ramsey, “a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar takes the stage to surprise the #TeenWolfTheMovie crowd in Hall H at #SDCC pic.twitter.com/DFHsrVEGBz — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 21, 2022

Resident Alien

Good news! TV Line reports Syfy has officially renewed Resident Alien for a third season.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Tim Roth spoke to Den of Geek about his long-awaited return as Emil “The Abomination” Blonsky in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

It was really funny. They gave me a call. Originally it was something I just did to make my kids laugh at school — you know, Dad being a monster fighting the Hulk, they thought it was very funny. And then it came back. ‘Do you fancy doing this again?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I wonder what he would be…’ I have to be very careful here, but you find out what’s been happening to this guy. You get some interesting development. It took me a while when I came back. It was a bit difficult. When I was on set, I didn’t know how to deal with it. Didn’t know what to do. I felt like I was out of my depth. I was watching Tatiana Maslany, who’s incredible and really funny, and then a couple of days into it, Mark Ruffalo came on board and I was watching the two of them interact on set with all of the craziness that was going on. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s how you do it.’ And then it was an absolute blast.

Roth also confirmed his character will “play up” the fact Bruce Banner is now played by Mark Ruffalo instead of The Incredible Hulk’s Edward Norton.

I played up on that a little bit during it as well. That was a lot of fun. And also what Tatiana was doing was wild. Just watching her pull this off is something. I guess there’s a trailer out there so people can see a little bit of it, but there’s nothing compared to what you’re going to get.

Primal

Genndy Tartakovsky spoke to Paste Magazine about his favourite episodes of Primal season two.

The second episode [The Shadow of Fate] was one of the most exciting story things we’ve done with a love triangle. I was so happy with it because it’s a love triangle with no dialogue in the story. You have the feelings of all these characters, and it’s tragic. I was really excited about it. Then Episode 15, “The Primal Theory,” don’t miss that one. I’m pushing everything in that one. And I think 17 and 18 are pretty incredible, just scale-wise, we get to this next level. Some are more emotional and some are more exciting. We’ll see how the audience reacts to it.

Star Wars: Andor

Discussing Film was able to photograph a few props from the Cassian Andor series now on display at San Diego Comic Con.

First look at the new droid B2EMO for ‘ANDOR’ displayed at SDCC. pic.twitter.com/YIoOqwsyzl — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 21, 2022

A new look at the costumes for Cassian Andor and Mon Mothma in ‘ANDOR’ on display at SDCC. pic.twitter.com/xBFYsRGApU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 21, 2022

One Piece

Meanwhile, Peter Gadiot shared a silhouetted photo of himself in costume as Shanks on the set of One Piece.

Shanks (Peter Gadiot) in "costume" 👀 pic.twitter.com/0xPE9GaTMO — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) July 21, 2022

Vampire Academy

A boarding school for vampires trains super soldiers in the trailer for Peacock’s Vampire Academy TV series.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Finally, Netflix has released a trailer for the third season of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe premiering August 18.

Banner art by Jim Cook

