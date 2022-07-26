We Should All Aspire to Live Like Freya, the Pleasure Yacht-Destroying Walrus

The world has gained a new hero. An unlikely hero, one that weighs a cool 600kg. That hero is Freya, a young female walrus causing chaos in the cutest way possible over the other side of the world.

Brought to our attention by The Guardian, the Summer of Freya has involved the walrus spending some time in the UK, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, but now she’s enchanting Norwegians by basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord. She’s made some fans, but also made some pleasure yacht-owning enemies.

Big story in Norway this summer is a walrus we've named Freya has made it to our shores and is touring the country, laying around and sinking boats pic.twitter.com/rQolsxd88b — Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) July 19, 2022

According to the report, Freya’s hobbies include climbing on to pleasure boats and chasing ducks around. She started climbing aboard yachts in Kragero, which is a southern coastal village in Norway, a few weeks ago and has since moved on to capital.

Reports indicate local authorities aren’t interested in moving or euthanising Freya and have instead decided to just leave her be.

In fact, the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries put out a statement encouraging people to leave Freya alone. The statement, translated via Google Translate from Norwegian to English, says:

“She is a wild animal of around 600 kg, which is not necessarily as dorky and clumsy as one might get the impression.”

Freya the walrus and I have a lot more in common than I first thought.

Newspaper Verdens Gang has put up a livestream of the walrus’s every move on its website and Euro News has this YouTube footage of her antics.

She just wants to sunbathe. While there’s no denying Freya is a wonderful sight to see, local media has reported a walrus expert as saying the attention and crowds her antics are bringing are just getting too much.

“She doesn’t get any peace,” walrus expert Rune Aae told Norwegian News Agency NTB.

Hopefully Freya can find a way to get her 20 hours of rest on someone’s luxury boat.

An absolute queen. An icon. Bring on the rest of the Summer of Freya.