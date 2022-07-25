Everything We Spotted in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Teaser

We’ve gotten our first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and now it’s time to break down the trailer! Honestly, Marvel should just send me second-by-second frames at this point, but I’ve taken a million screenshots and I have a dozen wikis open, so let’s get into what we learned about the superhero sequel.

Nakia in South America

So this looks like Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) in South America. I would assume that’s a part of Atlantis on the shore, as we see later in the trailer that the ancient lost city is inspired by Meso-American cultures. She’s wearing a new look, which, thanks to recently revealed merchandise, we know is an underwater suit. Will she pay a trip to Atlantis?

Queen Ramonda

We see Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) walking into Shuri’s (Letitia Wright) lab.

On the throne

Queen Ramonda on the throne of Wakanda with two Dora Milaje warriors next to her.

T’challa’s funeral

Chadwick Boseman famously played T’Challa in multiple MCU projects, including the first Black Panther film. After his passing, the question of how to handle the character of T’Challa was up in the air for a long time. It looks like, officially, T’Challa has also died in the MCU. This scene shows what I would assume to be part of his funeral.

Throne room makeover

This is the remade Wakandan throne room. It reads: Rest in power King T’Challa, our hero. It was an honour. Wakanda Forever.

Omniglot has provided a translation guide to the font created by Hannah Beachler for the film. (For more on that, check out the moving Twitter thread Beachler recently shared about working on Wakanda Forever.)

Shuri

Our first look at Shuri (Letitia Wight), presumably in mourning for her brother. In the comics, Shuri is one of the characters who takes on the mantle of Black Panther from T’Challa for a time.

Birth of a king

A pregnant Atlantean woman, presumably Namor’s mother, Princess Fen. In the comics, Namor is the half-human, half-atlantean child of Fen and a ship captain, Leonard MacKenzie.

Namor, a child!

Quickly after, we see the child — and it’s definitely Namor, as we see the physical product of his X-Gene: the wings growing out of his ankles.

Namor, a man.

Absolutely not a baby. We get our first look at Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, an MCU newcomer. His outfit seems to take inspiration from some of the shoulder-armour that Namor is seen wearing in a few contemporary comics. What’s really cool is we’re seeing a clear change in Namor’s cultural heritage, moving him firmly away from the Greek/Aegean version of Atlantis to a reimagined Mesoamerican Atlantis, to reflect Huerta’s own Mexican heritage.

Whale!

This is so cute, lots of li’l Atlanteans riding a whale…

War whale!

RIDING WHALES INTO BATTLE!!! Look at those spears. These guys are probably off the fight Wakanda, for some reason, but this seems to provide a great explanation for how Atlanteans were able to sneak through Wakandam borders… they’re not using technology, which has always been the thing that Wakanda does better than everyone else.

Sea rig

A rig that seems to lead to a Wakandan underwater laboratory.

Not Wakandans

These guys don’t seem like Wakandans to me.

Ah yes, the invasion

Yeah, threatening innocent Wakandan scientists… tell me how well that goes for you.

Throne room

Another shot of the throne room, this time with the ceremonial pillars that had the inscription to T’Challa written on them set entirely on fire. Shuri stands at the heart of the room, which is now also filling with water. Is this the work of an Atlantean attack? In the comics, Namor infamously once assaulted Wakanda during the Avengers vs. X-Men storyline to strike at the Avengers who were hiding there. Imbued with part of the Phoenix Force itself, Namor rose a massive tidal wave that killed thousands of Wakandans, staring a war between Atlantis and the nation.

Shuri and Riri!

Best Science Girl Friends! This is our first look at Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Ironheart. I wonder what these two are up to in Wakanda — presumably, Riri is there as part of the outreach program T’Challa tasked Shuri with leading at the end of the first movie.

Actions

Baby Namor watching a beachfront home go up in flames. Like many superheroes, the prince was orphaned as a wee lad. In the comics, there’s long been a history of tension between Wakanda and Atlantis even before they were officially at war. Also interesting to note here: another part of what differentiates Namor’s half-human heritage in the movie is that Atlanteans themselves are blue, while he retains what is presumably the skin tone of his father.

Consequences

We cut from Namor’s childhood to his present — and what looks like Namor swimming up on Wakanda ready for battle. I think that’s Namor’s cousin, Namora, in the headdress on the left.

Jabari land

A pair of Wakandan aircraft head into the mountains of Jabari Land to meet up with one of our favourite characters from the first film…

M’Baku

There he is! M’Baku (Winston Duke), leader of the Jabari, who once challenged T’Challa for the throne of Wakanda and the title of Black Panther.

Ayo Unarmed

Ayo (Florence Kasumba) is raising her hands in surrender, in what looks to be perhaps either Jabari territory (given the shawls around the Dora’s shoulders) or perhaps that underwater rig we’ve seen quite a bit of.

The Queen is speaking

Ramonda addresses world leaders with a delegation from Wakanda that clearly intends to show a unified front behind their queen — perhaps to inform them of T’Challa’s passing, or the generally dire situation we’ve seen Wakanda facing in this footage so far.

T’Challa’s mural

A better look at the mural seen during the funeral procession. It reads, more or less, “The Panther King Forever Lives In Us And Rests…” This is also when Ramonda is saying that her entire family is gone, but what that means for Shuri is definitely a bit of a mystery — is she taken in an attack somehow?

Namora

In a threatening sequence we see Namora (Mabel Cadena), at the centre, and Attuma (Alex Livinalli), to her right (our left). Up close, I think that Namora’s feathered headpiece is much more like a lionfish’s spines than feathers, which would make a lot more sense considering she’s a member of an underwater society. Attuma is wearing a hammerhead shark skull as a headpiece and, frankly, killing it in the looks department. Interesting to note: on land, the Atlanteans have to wear some kind of breathing apparatus

Colonizer

Our bedraggled CIA agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) is back!

Iron… heart?

Riri begins forging her armour suit to become the Invincible Ironheart!

Riri herself!

We cannot wait to see what Riri’s up to in this film — especially as it seems like rooting her origins in Wakanda will be a big change from the comics, where she directly follows in the footsteps of Iron Man after his death in Civil War II (he got better of course, it’s comics).

On Wakandan shores

Namor’s Atlanteans evade fire as the Wakandans try to repel them.

This seems like a bad idea

… a force which seemingly includes M’Baku! I just don’t think M’Baku should come at Namor like this.

She may destroy you

Michaela Coel is introduced as as Aneka, a member of the Dora Milaje, and, in the comics, Ayo’s romantic partner.

A turning tide

This is a very interesting shot. We see the Dora surround Okoye, wearing the garb of the Border Tribe, where she and W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya, who is not returning for Wakanda Forever) hail from. What’s she doing fighting her own warriors?

Once again, the energy this has

Namor in front of a mural that depicts… his history? His family? Who knows, but it’s clearly an emotional moment for his character.

The throne, underwater

Another view of the Wakandan throne room, this time about to be flooded. This looks like it’s before Shuri finds it on fire as well.

Imperius Rex!

Look, I like the fey li’l elf man in the comics, but Tenoch Huerta has an undeniable charm and charisma in this trailer. From his costuming to his movements, the small glimpses we get of Huerta’s Namor have me genuinely excited to see what he brings to the MCU.

Again, the underwater rig

The Dora Milaje vs. the military operatives that invaded the underground rig. Looking like they’re getting their whole asses handed to them, but I expect nothing less.

King Namor

Namor descending into the jaws of a massive shark that frames the throne of Atlantis.

Repelling the Atlanteans

Wakanda in a war against Atlantis is a pretty incredible moment. This feels like it’s going to a very intimate war as neither of these countries feel big enough to support a massive military complex.

Back in Black

Here it is, the final shot of the Wakanda Forever trailer; a gold-decorated Black Panther suit. Eric Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), who was also known as N’Jadaka, famously wore a similar suit in 2018’s Black Panther and was a Wakandan Emperor (as Black Panther) in one of the comic runs. Is this Killmonger, who very much died in the first movie, back again? Perhaps it’s Shuri, who took up the suit in the comics, or Nakia, who (again, in the comics) became an enemy of Wakanda and an ally of Killmonger. Hell, maybe it’s even possibly Queen Ramonda? Let us know who you think it is in the comments below!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theatres November 11, 2022.

