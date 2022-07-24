Everything We Just Learned at Marvel’s Incredible San Diego Comic-Con Panel

Marvel Studios just tore the roof off of San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, taking to the con for the first time properly since 2019 with a boatload of new looks at what’s to come on screens big and small for the MCU. Gizmodo was there to cover it all — but in case you need a reminder of what just went down, here’s what you need to know.

Phase 5 Will Bring a Boatload of TV and Movies In 2023 and 2024

Image: Chris Delmas

The panel kicked off with the formal debut of Phase 5’s schedule: that’s right, Phase 4 is already over, or will be when it concludes with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s release this November. Plenty of names are familiar to us already, but there’s a few new details, including the name of Captain America 4, New World Order, and, oh… did we mention Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will return as Daredevil and Kingpin for an 18 episode Disney+ series? Here’s everything we saw and their release dates:

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023 (In theatres)

Secret Invasion – Spring 2023 (On Disney+)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023 (In theatres)

Loki Season 2 – Summer 2023 (On Disney+)

Echo – Summer 2023 (On Disney+)

The Marvels – July 28, 2023 (In Theatres)

Blade – November 3, 2023 (In theatres)

Ironheart – Fall, 2023 (On Disney+)

Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Winter 2023/2024 (On Disney+)

Captain America: New World Order – May 3, 2024 (In theatres)

Daredevil: Born Again – Spring 2024 (On Disney+)

Thunderbolts – July 26, 2024 (In theatres)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Will Re-Introduce Charlie Cox’s Daredevil

Screenshot: Marvel Studios

The brand new trailer for Tatiana Maslany’s new Disney+ series gave us a much better look at the show’s balance of comedy and action, as Jen Walters adapts to her life as the gamma-radiated attorney She-Hulk. We got plenty of of looks at the return of Tim Roth as the Abomination, but also a new ally for Jen and her cousin Bruce: Matt Murdock, a.k.a. the Man Without Fear: Daredevil. She-Hulk hits Disney+ August 17.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Has Kang *And* MODOK

Image: Marvel Studios

The next adventure for Marvel’s size-changing superheroes adds one more hero in the form of Cassie Lang herself, played by Kathryn Newton, and adds a new villain too: not only is Loki’s Jonathan Majors returning as Kang the Conqueror, but the evil MODOK, leader of the rogue science organisation AIM, will be in the movie. It debuts February 17, 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Will Explore Rocket’s Origins

Screenshot: Marvel Studios

Footage screened to the audience from James Gunn’s third and seemingly final Guardians movie gave us some laughs between Gamora and Peter Quill, and teases of major new characters like Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary and Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock, but the big news we learned is that the film will focus a lot on the tragic origin story of Rocket Raccoon, and how he escaped genetic experimentation on Halfworld to become the irascible warrior we know and love. That means flashbacks, and it means step aside Baby Groot: Baby Rocket is here. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theatres May 5, 2023.

Phase Six Will Have the Fantastic Four and Two Avengers Movies

Image: Joe Quesada/Marvel Comics

Learning about phase 5? So a few hours ago. Now we’re all about the MCU Phase 6: named officially now as The Multiverse Saga. The next-next chapter of the MCU will include the new Fantastic Four movie, and not one, but two Avengers films: Kang Dynasty and the ominously named Secret Wars, a major event from Marvel’s comics that reshaped the entire multiverse.

The First Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Introduced Namor and a Nation In Crisis

Screenshot: Marvel Studios

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther sequel already had a lot to live up to as the follow up to one of the MCU’s most beloved movies, and that was before the incredibly tragic passage of star Chadwick Boseman also levied it with the onus of having to chart a future for Wakanda without T’Challa. Our first glimpse at Wakanda Forever might just have given us an idea how, deftfully weaving Boseman’s absence into the story of a nation rocked by crises, and heroes new and old that must rise to save it… including the debut of Tenoch Huerta Namor the Sub-Mariner, King of Atlantis. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theatres November 11, 2022.