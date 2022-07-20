Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to Watch From Australia and What’s Worth Staying Up For

Samsung’s highly-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner, with the company announcing today it will be held on August 10.

Usually, these events are held while many of you are sleeping, but this year’s Galaxy Unpacked comes at a time a little bit more accessible.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked from Australia?

Galaxy Unpacked will be live streamed on Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel. It will take place at 11:00 pm AEST, 10:30 pm ACST and 9:00 pm AWST.

What will Samsung announce at Galaxy Unpacked?

Last year, Samsung gave us the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Samsung Buds 2. Here’s what we’re expecting this year.

Samsung calls its events “Unpacked” to refer to the idea that the company is “unpacking” something new for all to see. Although they remain unconfirmed, we’re expecting to see the next generation Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, which Samsung’s made a habit of introducing around this time every year for the last few years. This isn’t just our own intuition, as several noted leakers have already teased details of the event.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

While we don’t know everything about the new devices, there have been rumours circulating. In particular, the Z Flip 4, the foldable device that flips down into a square shape, is expected to have a slightly bigger battery than its predecessor to help rectify the poor battery life from the last-generation release. The Z Flip 4 is also on the roster for a bigger cover display, from the current size of 1.9-inches to a full two inches. It’s only a menial bump up in the grand scheme of things, but it can help add a bit more space for things like notifications and animated graphics.

Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Galaxy Z Fold 4, the foldable device that folds out vertically like a book, had an alleged “100 per cent accurate” specification sheet making the rounds on Twitter back in May. If you’re already wielding a Galaxy Z Fold 3, you might not feel the need to upgrade. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be a minor update to the smartphone series rather than a complete overhaul. We’ve heard specs include a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display on the inside and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED display on the front, both with 120Hz refresh rates. The guts may feature this year’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and up to 12GB of RAM, further solidifying the Fold model as a device for the worker bee. We’ll also be curious to see if that S Pen pops up during the event announcement.

The Galaxy Watch 5

We’re also hoping to see the reprise of the only Android smartwatch worth wearing, the Galaxy Watch 4. According to 91Mobiles, which has been pretty spot-on with leaks and rumours in the past, Samsung plans to refresh its smartwatch lineup with two new models soon. In addition to a regular Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung might introduce a Pro model of its smartwatch during Unpacked for those who want something that resembles a traditional watch.

Although there are no specific renders of what we’ll see with the Pro line, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is likely to look like a more premium version of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Samsung Buds3

In reviewing the Samsung Buds2, announced at last year’s Galaxy Unpacked, we declared the company was setting a new standard for what we should expect from affordable wireless earbuds. The rumour mill is spinning that we’re going to get a 2022 model – the Samsung Buds3.

Unlike previous reports, Samsung is still planning a new Galaxy Buds for this year’s August Unpacked. I heard 🤔 — No name (@chunvn8888) March 7, 2022

We don’t know much else, but a report from Lets Go Digital (translated by Tech Advisor) shows a patent application from Samsung outlining new Buds that feature Biometric sensors.

We’ll be staying up for Galaxy Unpacked, so stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for everything Samsung announces.

This article has been updated since it was first published.