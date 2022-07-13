The Movies Coming to Australian Cinemas Next Month

Welcome to your list of all the good movies out next month. By good we obviously mean Giz-adjacent, so sci-fi, horror, fantasy, adventure – basically every flick on the August 2022 Australian movie release schedule we can’t wait to see.

Even though it’s still July, it’s time to look ahead to August. Usually, this list is bursting at the seams with great cinema content, but next month is pretty dry….

Bullet Train – August 4

The first movie coming in August is Bullet Train. In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe – all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives – on the world’s fastest train…and he’s got to figure out how to get off.

Nope – August 11

This horror flick has the most perfect title: Nope. Though Jordan Peele’s upcoming project with Universal’s been shrouded in mystery, the director’s track record of making imaginative, ambitious horror movies has given many people more than enough reason to get excited for Nope. From the looks of the movie’s trailers the subtext of its title, that excitement might end up being justified.

Beast – August 25

The plot of Beast, staring Idris Elba, goes something like a father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator.

Samaritan – August 25

We don’t know too much about Samaritan, except that it’s an upcoming superhero film directed by Julius Avery, written by Bragi F. Schut and starring Sylvester Stallone and Javon Walton. Samaritan is based on the Mythos Comics graphic novels. Samaritan has been described as a dark, new take on superhero movies.

The Invitation – August 25

After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) takes a DNA test…and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, she’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity. Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel stars as a woman who realises, maybe too late, that her new love isn’t what he seems. Big hint: the movie is said to be “Dracula-inspired”. Fun fact: The Invitation was originally known as The Bride.

