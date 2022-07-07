Elon Musk Reportedly Had Secret Twins With a Neuralink Executive Last Year

When Tesla CEO Elon Musk lamented about the decline of the America’s birthrate in June, he also made sure to point out that he was “doing [his] part haha.” Considering the Insider report published Wednesday night stating that Musk had secret twins last year, that very well may be true.

Insider reported that Musk had twins on the down low with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, the director of operations and special projects at the company, last November. The outlet cited court documents, which list Musk as the father of the twins and Zilis and as mother, filed by the couple in April seeking to change the children’s last name to “Musk” and establish “Zilis” as their middle name. According to the outlet, the petition was approved in early May. Notably, the documents had a court stamp and Musk’s signature.

In a separate report published on Thursday, CNN stated it had obtained a docket from a Travis County, Texas court confirming the name change petition filed by Musk and Zilis.

I mean, I’m doing my part haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2022

Gizmodo was not able to independently verify Insider and CNN’s claims. We reached out to Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink for confirmation and comment on Thursday morning but did not receive a response by the time of publication. Tesla has dissolved its PR department and rarely responds to media requests.

If the Insider report is true, that would bring Musk’s total amount of children to nine. He has five kids from his first wife, Justine Wilson: a set of twins named Griffin and Xavier as well as the triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian. Perhaps his most famous child is his firstborn boy with Grimes, which they named “X Æ A-12,” prompting confusion around the world over how to pronounce the lad’s name. In December, Grimes and Musk had another baby via a surrogate. Her name is “Y.”

Amid the media implosion over this latest bit of news, the Twitter account of the richest man in the world has remained silent. There are still a lot of hours in the day, though. Perhaps Musk will provide more information on his supposedly secret twins later on.