The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Suck Up One of These Dyson Stick Vacuum Sales Before They’re Gone

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 1 hour ago: July 15, 2022 at 4:45 pm -
Filed to:Deals
dyson
Suck Up One of These Dyson Stick Vacuum Sales Before They’re Gone
Image: Dyson
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

At this point, Dyson has more or less become synonymous with stick vacuum cleaners – but that prestige name, unfortunately, means prestige prices. The good news is that Dyson is slashing up to $400 off select stick vacuums and will chuck in bonus gifts with select vacuums and personal care products.

So if you’ve been looking to replace that old vacuum you bought almost a decade ago or waiting for a price drop to finally snap up one of Dyson’s stick vacuums, these offers are pretty hard-to-miss. This Dyson sale ends at midnight on Wednesday, 20 July, so you’ve got a little under a week to suck up a vacuum deal.

Here’s everything that’s on sale during the Dyson Week event.

The best Dyson stick vacuum sales

Dyson V10 Absolute+ vacuum sale
Image: Dyson V10 Cyclone Absolute+

Here are all of Dyson’s stick vacuums that are currently on sale:

If you require more suctioning power than a stick vacuum can provide, you can also save up to $200 off Dyson’s Big Ball vacuum cleaners:

Score a bonus gift with these Dyson products

dyson v15 detect complete vacuum sale
Image: Dyson V15 Detect Complete

While saving a few hundred dollars off a few of Dyson’s vacuums is the highlight of this sale, those aren’t the only offers available. Depending on which vacuum you purchase, Dyson will also throw in a bonus gift with it. Admittedly, these gifts aren’t that ritzy, especially when you consider the price you’re paying for the vacuum. But, hey, a free HEPA filter is better than no bonus filter at all.

Here are all of Dyson’s bonus gift offers for its vacuum cleaners:

Suck Up One of These Dyson Stick Vacuum Sales Before They’re Gone
Image: Dyson Corrale hair straightener

If you’re all sorted for vacuums, you can also nab two bonus gifts when you pick up select personal care devices. This offer is available for both Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryers and Corrale hair straighteners, where you’ll score a vented barrel brush and detangling comb when you purchase either device.

You can check out the full lineup of offers for the Dyson Week sale here.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.