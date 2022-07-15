Suck Up One of These Dyson Stick Vacuum Sales Before They’re Gone

At this point, Dyson has more or less become synonymous with stick vacuum cleaners – but that prestige name, unfortunately, means prestige prices. The good news is that Dyson is slashing up to $400 off select stick vacuums and will chuck in bonus gifts with select vacuums and personal care products.

So if you’ve been looking to replace that old vacuum you bought almost a decade ago or waiting for a price drop to finally snap up one of Dyson’s stick vacuums, these offers are pretty hard-to-miss. This Dyson sale ends at midnight on Wednesday, 20 July, so you’ve got a little under a week to suck up a vacuum deal.

Here’s everything that’s on sale during the Dyson Week event.

The best Dyson stick vacuum sales

Here are all of Dyson’s stick vacuums that are currently on sale:

If you require more suctioning power than a stick vacuum can provide, you can also save up to $200 off Dyson’s Big Ball vacuum cleaners:

Score a bonus gift with these Dyson products

While saving a few hundred dollars off a few of Dyson’s vacuums is the highlight of this sale, those aren’t the only offers available. Depending on which vacuum you purchase, Dyson will also throw in a bonus gift with it. Admittedly, these gifts aren’t that ritzy, especially when you consider the price you’re paying for the vacuum. But, hey, a free HEPA filter is better than no bonus filter at all.

Here are all of Dyson’s bonus gift offers for its vacuum cleaners:

If you’re all sorted for vacuums, you can also nab two bonus gifts when you pick up select personal care devices. This offer is available for both Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryers and Corrale hair straighteners, where you’ll score a vented barrel brush and detangling comb when you purchase either device.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer – score two bonus gifts, a vented barrel brush and detangling comb (worth $68)

– score two bonus gifts, a vented barrel brush and detangling comb (worth $68) Dyson Corrale hair straightener – score two bonus gifts, a vented barrel brush and detangling comb (worth $68)

You can check out the full lineup of offers for the Dyson Week sale here.