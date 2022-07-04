Déjà Villeneuve: Dune 2 Has Been Delayed

Dune was such an amazing movie, based on an incredible novel and starring a range of terrific actors (including internet darlings Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya).

But it was just the beginning. Dune 2 has been confirmed and it’d be rude not to get hyped for it, especially after that ending. But, in some Dune déjà vu (see what we did with the headline?), Dune 2 has been delayed. Regardless, we’re still hyped, and here’s everything we know about Dune 2.

WARNING!!! This is your spoiler warning for Dune (2021). Please turn away now if you’re (somehow) yet to see Dune!

This is only the beginning…



What will Dune 2 be about?

If you remember the events of the first movie, you’ll know that house Atreides was completely destroyed, spare Paul and his mother. Baron Harkonnen has taken over Arrakis, vowing to wipe out its native population at the end of the movie.

We’ll likely see some of Paul’s visions unfold in Dune 2 (Or Dune Part Two, as the above tweet would indicate), in particular the one of him and two warring armies having a knife fight on the sands of Arrakis. In the sequel, going by the books, Paul will likely lead a revolt against the Baron, after joining up with the Freman at the end of the first movie.

“I’m 100 per cent positively convinced that we stuck at the right moment, where we finally feel that Paul has [gone] from being a boy to an adult, and having all this arc of this first part completed,” director Denis Villeneuve said to Digital Spy on the ending of the Dune movie.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Villeneuve gave us a better idea of what the movie will be about.

“Second part, there will be much more Harkonnen stuff,” Villeneuve said.

“It’s like a chess game. Some new characters will be introduced in the second part and a decision I made very early on was that this first part would be more about Paul Atreides and the Bene Gesserit and his experience of being in contact for the first time with a different culture.”

The first Dune movie only covered about half of Frank Herbert’s book, so it makes sense that the second movie would follow through and wrap the whole thing up.

Dune 2 will be bigger and better, says screenwriter

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, screenwriter Greig Fraser said that the upcoming Dune sequel will be “bigger and better” than the 2021 film.

“I can tell you that this is a bigger story. I’ve read the script, and I’m more blown away by this script than I was by Part One. I’m more excited,” Greig told Entertainment Weekly.

“I was sitting in a meeting with Denis and [production designer] Patrice [Vermette] and Paul [Lambert] the other day at Denis’ house talking about this film, and I turned to Denis and said I can’t believe these people pay us to do this. This is ridiculous. They pay us to make these movies which are so exciting and so amazing. I can tell you it’s bigger and better.”

Considering that the 2021 movie was already a pretty massive movie, setting itself up for a sequel which we’re now discussing, we’re pretty excited for how big Dune 2 will be.

Who will be returning in Dune 2?

We can expect Timothée Chalamet to return as Paul Atreides in Dune 2, along with Zendaya as Chani.

Rebecca Ferguson will likely return as Lady Jessica, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban and Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen.

Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Babs Olusanmokun are unlikely to return in the second movie (except perhaps for some flashback scenes) considering their characters were killed off in the first movie.

When will Dune 2 be releasing?

Dune was originally scheduled for release on October 20, 2023. However, Warner Bros recently delayed the film by a few weeks so it’s now set to open on November 17, 2023.

One point of difference this time around is that Warner Bros. has said Dune 2 will only be given a theatrical release only. That means no HBO Max or simultaneous streaming debut, which is what Villeneuve originally intended.

A streaming platform has not been nominated for Dune as of yet, however, you can rent or buy it on Amazon Prime Video.