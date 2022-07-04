Dolly Parton is Renting Out Her Old Tour Bus for $7,325 a Night

Have you ever dreamed of living like a country music icon out on tour across the world? Imagine living it up in a luxurious bus as you stop off in different cities, states and countries, the dream. Well now, you can pretend to do just that by spending a few nights in Dolly Parton’s old tour bus at her Dollywood Resort in Tennessee.

The country music legend, theme park owner, philanthropist and all-around excellent human has retired her vintage tour bus, which she used on the road for 14 years. Now, Paper magazine reports that it has begun a new lease of life as a Tennessee Mountain Home at Parton’s Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

According to Paper:

“The iconic bus — in which Parton wrote albums like 9 to 5: The Musical and Backwoods Barbie — was used from 2008 to 2022. It’s seen over 579,364 km clocked in on it as she wandered throughout all of North America, including over 60 cities in the US and Canada on the Pure & Simple Tour in 2016.”

Screenshot: Adventure is out There via YouTube, Fair Use

Now branded Suite 1986, the Prevost bus has space to sleep two, but comes with an additional room at the resort Two Doors Down for up to four additional guests.

Inside the bus, the driver’s seat remains intact, as this was the very bus Driven by Parton’s crews on her last tour.

Behind that, there’s a small kitchen with a fridge, and a dining area perfect for sipping Applejack. Further back, you’ll find a small bathroom and various closets stocked with Dolly Parton memorabilia – including outfits from the singer’s Rockin’ Years such as her vintage dresses and shoes.

There are also a few bunkbeds where her band would have slept, a shower and bath, and further storage for you to keep your Coat of Many Colours.

At the very back is where you’ll find the bedroom that you’ll sleep in during your stay. As you can see from this video tour from Adventure is Out There, the bedroom is as vibrant and flamboyant as you’d expect from Dolly Parton, with bright colours, Silver Threads and Golden Needles covering most walls. It looks fantastic and 100 times more glamorous than any bus I’ve ever been on.

But as you’d imagine, all that glam doesn’t come cheap. The suite is available to book now, for a minimum of two nights priced from $US10,000 (AU$14,651). For that, you do also get to experience some “special culinary creations” and live like Dolly Parton from 9 to 5.

According to the resort, profits from every stay in Suite 1986 will be donated to The Dollywood Foundation.