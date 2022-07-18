Click Frenzy Julove Is on Its Way, so Here’s What to Expect

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Is your tax return burning a big fat hole in your pocket and you’re not sure how to fix it? Well, our friends at Click Frenzy have announced its Julove mega sale, which will soon rectify your little situation.

So what is Click Frenzy Julove 2022? It all feels like a bit of a mystery at the moment, with more details still to come, but we’re ready to share what we do know and what we can expect. So, let’s dig in.

When is Click Frenzy Julove 2022?

Click Frenzy’s Julove Sale will kick off at 7pm (AEST) on Tuesday, 26 July and run for a total of 53 hours. That means you have until midnight on Thursday, 28 July to snap up a deal.

As you can tell from the 2022 Click Frenzy Calendar, when the deals start coming, they won’t stop coming.

What deals can you expect to see?

According to the team behind Click Frenzy, the Julove sale will be all about never-before-seen discounts on your favourite brands across beauty, fashion, technology and travel.

While we don’t know the exact deals we’ll see during Click Frenzy’s Julove sale, if the previous Mayhem sales extravaganza is anything to judge it by, we can expect massive savings. Previous sales included up to $300 off Dyson vacuum cleaners, up to 40% off Dell and $150 off select MacBook Pro and Air models.

Click Frenzy’s rare 99% off deals will also be making a reappearance, so expect to find ridiculous prices on sought-after products. The previous click Frenzy Mayhem sale included offers such as a $6 PlayStation 5, a $19 Macbook, $3 Samsung Galaxy Buds and so much more. To find out when these deals will be going live, you’ll want to ensure you’re subscribed to Click Frenzy’s e-newsletter so you won’t miss out.

We’ll be curating a running list of the best Click Frenzy deals for tech, gaming and more right here, so don’t forget to bookmark this page.

How to score the best deals during Click Frenzy Julove

To prepare, you’ll need to sign up for a free Click Frenzy membership, which should get you access to all of these deals at least 30 minutes before the sale starts.

As touched on above, you’ll also need to be signed up to their e-newsletter so you can get advanced warning before the 99% off deals go live. Seeing as the stock is very limited, it’s unsurprising that they’ll disappear just as quickly as they appear.

Here’s how you can keep track of those 99% off deals. In the past, you’ll usually have to sit on the Click Frenzy site between the designated time frame and wait for the pop-up to appear. From there, you’ll have to answer a random question as quickly as possible.

One riddle we can recall from the May 2022 sale forced us to run to Click Frenzy’s Instagram page to find the answer on their story and submit it as quickly as possible. Those who were successful received a text message within 24 to 48 hours with a unique link that gave them exclusive access to the 99% off deal of their hearts.

Here’s a few more tips and some things to know to ensure you get to make the most on the big day:

1. Turn off your adblockers

Sorry adblocker fans, if you want to score a sweet, sweet deal you’re going to have to turn it off. We know, we know. But if you want something like a $6 PlayStation 5, you’re going to need to be able to see that pop-up or risk missing out. We don’t make the rules.

2. Payment offers differ

While you can explore the deals via Click Frenzy’s website, anything you click will take you directly to the retailer’s site to complete your purchase. This does mean that payment offers will differ across each brand, so keep that in mind whether you plan to use your credit card or Afterpay.

3. There will be purchase limits

If you see something you like, act fast. Grab the things you really want and head straight to checkout, lest it sell out. For instance, if you’re quick enough to nab one of those rare 99% off deals, you’ll only be able to buy one. Similarly, most sale items will have limited stock so don’t spend too much time filling up your cart with everything you can see.

Want some more? Bookmark the following pages in advance for the Click Frenzy Julove deals.

This article has been updated since its original publication.