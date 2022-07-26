Turn It Up: The Best Headphone Deals in Click Frenzy’s Julove Sale

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Listen here, if you want to know where to find the best deals to spend that fat tax return that’s sitting in your bank account, then you’ve come to the right place. Click Frenzy is about to kick off with its 53-hour long Julove sale, offering over 500 deals from over 100 of your favourite brands. But you’re here for the headphone deals, so let’s talk.

The Click Frenzy Julove sale will begin at 7pm on Tuesday, 26 July and end at midnight on Thursday, 28 July. While you’ll certainly find a bunch of great headphone deals – handpicked by us – you’ll also be able to find big savings on all tech, gaming, fashion and homewares during the big sales event.

A few brands and retailers have already sent some of their deals live, so there’s no time like the present to snag a new pair of headphones.

The Best Headphone Deals at Click Frenzy Julove 2022

Best Click Frenzy overhead earphones deals

Best Click Frenzy earbuds deals

Best Click Frenzy speaker deals

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 – now $239 (down from $299)

