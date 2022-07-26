Turn It Up: The Best Headphone Deals in Click Frenzy’s Julove Sale

Listen here, if you want to know where to find the best deals to spend that fat tax return that’s sitting in your bank account, then you’ve come to the right place. Click Frenzy is about to kick off with its 53-hour long Julove sale, offering over 500 deals from over 100 of your favourite brands. But you’re here for the headphone deals, so let’s talk.
The Click Frenzy Julove sale will begin at 7pm on Tuesday, 26 July and end at midnight on Thursday, 28 July. While you’ll certainly find a bunch of great headphone deals – handpicked by us – you’ll also be able to find big savings on all tech, gaming, fashion and homewares during the big sales event.
A few brands and retailers have already sent some of their deals live, so there’s no time like the present to snag a new pair of headphones.
Make sure you bookmark this page since we’ll be updating it regularly over the next few days.
The Best Headphone Deals at Click Frenzy Julove 2022
Best Click Frenzy overhead earphones deals
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 – now $494.95 (down from $599.95)
- Pioneer S6 Wireless ANC Foldable Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $119 (down from $149)
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – now $409 (down from $599)
Best Click Frenzy earbuds deals
- Sennheiser CX True Wireless In-Ear Headphones – now $115 (down from $199)
- Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $259 (down from $299.95)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 – now $129 (down from $299)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones – now $319 (down from $349.95)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones – now $299 (down from $395)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro – now $149 (down from $299)
Best Click Frenzy speaker deals
- Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 – now $239 (down from $299)
Follow Click Frenzy’s Julove 2022 coverage with Gizmodo Australia to keep up-to-date with the best deals on tech, gaming and accessories.