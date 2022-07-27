From Laptops to PS5 Controllers, These Are the Best Click Frenzy Deals for Gaming

Click Frenzy Julove is upon us, which means it’s time to snap up a couple of great bargains. To help you get right to the good stuff, we’ve rounded up the best gaming deals that you need to know about.
Click Frenzy Julove officially started at 7pm (AEST) yesterday, and is set to run for 53 hours and will end at midnight Thursday, 28 July. So you have until then to snap up these gaming deals.
The best Click Frenzy Julove 2022 PC deals
- Centre Com: Up to 65% off gaming PCs and consoles
- DigiDirect: Save on Logitech accessories, Blue microphones, AOC monitors and more
- Blue Microphones Yeti 3 – now $160.65 (down from $189)
- Blue Yeti Microphone & StreamCam Streaming Bundle – now $338.30 (down from $398)
- Blue Microphones Snowball iCE USB Microphone – now $83.30 (down from $98)
- Kogan: Up to 50% off tech, including:
- MSI GF63 Thin 11SC-845AU 15.6″ i5 GTX 1650 Max Q Gaming Laptop – now $849 (down from $1,349)
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – now $409 (down from $599)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Ergonomic Gaming Mouse – now $48 (down from $139.95)
- Gorilla Gaming GM11 RGB 16000dpi Gaming Mouse – now $39 (down from $89.99)
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Gamepad – now $65 (down from $89.95)
- Lenovo: Save up to 64% on selected ThinkPad, Yoga and Legion laptops
- Legion 5 Pro (16″, Gen 6) AMD (Storm Grey) – now $2,499 (down from $3,379)
- Legion 5 (15″, Gen 6) AMD (Phantom Blue) – now $1,499 (down from $2,249)
- Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 16″ (Storm Grey) – now $2,349 (down from $3,349)
The best Click Frenzy Julove 2022 Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox deals
- The Good Guys: Up to 15% off using the promo code JULY15
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons (Neon Pink/Green) – now $92.65 (down from $119.95)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – now $84.15 (down from $99)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Robot White) – now $74.46 (down from $89.95)
- Dell Inspiron 5000 14″ Win 11 2-in-1 Laptop – now $849.15 (down from $999)
- JB Hi-Fi: Up to 30% with an extra 10% off using the code 92JBFRENZYJUL
- Kogan: Up to 50% off tech, including:
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Midnight Black) – now $84 (down from $109.95)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Gamepad – now $65 (down from $89.95)
The best Click Frenzy Julove 2022 TV deals
- The Good Guys: Up to 15% off using the promo code JULY15
- Samsung 55″ Q60B 4K QLED Smart TV 2022 – now $1,100.75 (down from $1,295)
- Samsung 55″ QN85B 4K QLED Smart TV 2022 – now $1,695.75 (down from $1,995)
- Sony 65″ A90J 4K Bravia XR Master Series OLED TV – now $4,245.75 (down from $4,995)
- TCL 75″ QLED Google TV 2022 – now $1,695.75 (down from $1,995)
- JB Hi-Fi: Up to 30% with an extra 10% off using the code 92JBFRENZYJUL
Want some more? You can find more of Gizmodo Australia’s coverage of the Click Frenzy Julove 2022 deals here: