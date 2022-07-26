Snap up a Camera Deal With Click Frenzy’s Massive Julove Sale

The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Isabella Noyes

Published 1 hour ago: July 26, 2022 at 7:03 pm -
Filed to:camera deals
Camerasclick frenzyclick frenzy 2022Click-Frenzy-JuloveDeals
Image: Sony
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Whether you’re a budding photographer or a seasoned professional, you might be thinking that it’s time to upgrade that old Nikon that’s served you well or pick up a new lens that could take your photos to the next level. With Click Frenzy’s Julove sale starting tonight, there’s no time like the present to capture a red-hot camera deal.

The Click Frenzy Julove sale will start tonight at 7pm, Tuesday, 26 July and run for 53 hours until midnight on Thursday, 28 July. During this time, you’ll be able to explore over 500 deals from over 100 brands on tech, gaming, fashion and more.

If you’re itching for the camera deals, don’t worry – we won’t keep you waiting any longer.

The best Canon camera and lenses deals

Canon EOS R5
Canon EOS R5. Image: Canon

Check out more Canon camera deals here.

The best Sony camera deals

Sony New Alpha 7S III
Sony New Alpha 7S III. Image: Sony

Explore more Sony camera deals here.

The best Fujifilm camera deals

Fujifilm X100V Digital Camera
Fujifilm X100V Digital Camera. Image: Fujifilm

Check out more Click Frenzy deals on Fujifilm cameras here.

The best Nikon camera deals

Nikon D850
Nikon D850. Image: Nikon

You can explore more Nikon camera deals here.

The best Panasonic camera and accessory deals

panasonic lumix camera
Panasonic LUMIX S5. Image: Panasonic

Find more Panasonic camera deals here.

The best Olympus camera and accessory deals

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III
Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III. Image: Olympus

Shop more Olympus cameras and accessories here.

The best Lowepro accessories deals

Explore more Lowepro accessories here.

The best Manfrotto tripod deals

Check out more Manfrotto tripod deals here.

Follow Click Frenzy’s Julove 2022 coverage with Gizmodo Australia to keep up-to-date with the best deals on tech, gaming and accessories.

