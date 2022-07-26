Snap up a Camera Deal With Click Frenzy’s Massive Julove Sale

Whether you’re a budding photographer or a seasoned professional, you might be thinking that it’s time to upgrade that old Nikon that’s served you well or pick up a new lens that could take your photos to the next level. With Click Frenzy’s Julove sale starting tonight, there’s no time like the present to capture a red-hot camera deal.
The Click Frenzy Julove sale will start tonight at 7pm, Tuesday, 26 July and run for 53 hours until midnight on Thursday, 28 July. During this time, you’ll be able to explore over 500 deals from over 100 brands on tech, gaming, fashion and more.
If you’re itching for the camera deals, don’t worry – we won’t keep you waiting any longer.
Table of Contents
The best Canon camera and lenses deals
- Canon EOS R5 Body – now $5,248.75 (down from $5,525)
- Canon EOS R6 Body – now $3,210.05 (down from $3,379)
- Canon EF EOS R Mount Adapter – now $169.15 (down from $199)
- Canon LPE6NH Battery for Canon EOS R5 and R6 – now $186.15 (down from $219)
- Canon RF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM Lens – now $1,699.15 (down from $1,999)
- Canon EOS 90D Body – now $1,519.80 (down from $1,788)
The best Sony camera deals
- Sony NP-FZ100 Battery FZ100 – now $83.30 (down from $98)
- Sony A7S III Body – now $4,573 (down from $4,978)
- Sony FE 35mm f/1.8 Lens – now $891.65 (down from $1,049)
- Sony A6400 Body w/ 16-50mm Black Kit – now $1,350.65 (down from $1,589)
- Sony A6400 Body (Black) – now $1,274.15 (down from $1,499)
- Sony FE 135mm f/1.8 GM lens – now $2,379.15 (down from $2,799)
- Sony CyberShot RX100 Mark VII – now $1,444.15 (down from $1,699)
The best Fujifilm camera deals
- Fujifilm X100V Silver – now $1,698.30 (down from $1,998)
- Fujifilm Fujinon XF 35mm f/1.4 R – now $789.65 (down from $929)
- Fujifilm X100V – now $1,698.30 (down from $1,998)
- Fujifilm XF 16-55mm R f/2.8 Lens – now $1,478.15 (down from $1,739)
- Fujifilm X-Pro3 Black Body – now $2,060.55 (down from $2,169)
- Fujifilm X-S10 + XC15-45mm (Hard Bundle Kit) – now $1,401.65 (down from $1,649)
The best Nikon camera deals
- Nikon D850 Body – now $3,694.55 (down from $3,889)
- Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S Lens – now $977.55 (down from $1,029)
- Nikon Z7 II Body – now $4,739.55 (down from $4,989)
The best Panasonic camera and accessory deals
- Panasonic LUMIX S5 + 20-60mm Lens Kit – now $2,697.05 (down from $2,839)
- Panasonic Lumix G X 12-35mm f/2.8 Mk II Lens – now $924.80 (down from $1,088)
- Panasonic LUMIX G9 Body – now $1,180.95 (down from $1,389)
- Panasonic LUMIX S5 Body – now $2,285.65 (down from $2,689)
The best Olympus camera and accessory deals
- Olympus E-M1 Mark III BODY (Black) – now $2,330.10 (down from $2,589)
- Olympus E-M1X Body – now $2,869.20 (down from $3,188)
- Olympus E-M1 Mk II with 12-200mm Lens (Black) – now $1,889.10 (down from $2,099)
- Olympus 25mm f/1.2 PRO Lens – now $1,618.20 (down from $1,798)
The best Lowepro accessories deals
- Lowepro Backpack Freeline 350 AW Black Feat QuickShelf Divider System – now $356.15 (down from $419)
- Lowepro Protactic 350 AW II Black – now $210.80 (down from $248)
- Lowepro Urban+ Shoulder Bag Black – now $27.20 (down from $32)
- Lowepro Adventura SH 160 II (Black) – now $67.15 (down from $79)
The best Manfrotto tripod deals
- Manfrotto 290 Light Video Tripod Kit – now $211.65 (down from $249)
- Manfrotto Compact Light Tripod with Ball Head and Carry Bag (Black) – now $84.15 (down from $99)
- Manfrotto Element MII Aluminium Tripod with Ball Head (Black) – now $169.15 (down from $199)
- Manfrotto Befree GT XPRO Carbon Tripod with Ball Head – now $781.15 (down from $919)
