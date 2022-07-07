The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio Join Marvel Studios’ Echo on Disney+

Sabina Graves

Sabina Graves

Published 2 hours ago: July 8, 2022 at 2:27 am -
Filed to:alaqua cox
andrew garfieldcharlie coxcontinuitycreative worksechoentertainment cultureeternalsfictional charactersfictional universesfilmhuman interestmarvel cinematic universemarvel cinematic universe listsmarvel entertainmentmarvel studiosmaya lopezmultiversevincent
Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio Join Marvel Studios’ Echo on Disney+
Image: Marvel Studios

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have signed on for Disney+ series Echo. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the two stars of Daredevil will be making their official ensemble debut on the Marvel Studios television series starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]

Read more from Gizmodo:

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.