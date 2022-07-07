Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio Join Marvel Studios’ Echo on Disney+

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have signed on for Disney+ series Echo. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the two stars of Daredevil will be making their official ensemble debut on the Marvel Studios television series starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.
[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]
Read more from Gizmodo:
- Everything You Need to Know About the Stars of Eternals’ Big Post-Credits Scenes
- [Review] Shang-Chi Brings Compelling New Heroes and Awe-Inspiring Action to the MCU
- Meet the Marvel Stunt Performer Who’s Helped Shape Kickass Superhero Fights
- io9’s Favourite Memories of Experiencing the Marvel Cinematic Universe
- What Superhero Movies Need to Remember While Embracing Multiversal Madness
- [Review] Black Widow Is a Good Film, but It Has Flaws That Need Addressing
- I Cannot Believe There’s Really Going to Be a Morbius Movie
- Our 15 Favourite Moments From the Marvel Cinematic Universe Films (So Far)
- ‘Racism+’ Is How You Get Shows Like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- [Review] Venom: Let There Be Carnage Is Frivolous, Forgettable Fun
- Andrew Garfield Talks Spider-Man: ‘Money Is the Thing That Has Corrupted All of Us and Led to the Terrible Ecological Collapse That We Are All About to Die Under’
- Loki Is Laying the Groundwork for Marvel’s Multiverse of Madness
- Guardians of the Galaxy’s Twist on the Dad Game Boom Is Surprisingly Heartful
- [Review] Eternals Could Have Been Better If It Wasn’t a Marvel Movie
- Spider-Man’s Best Cartoons, Ranked
- Thor Shaped the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Truly Important Ways
Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.