Cadillac Offered $7,971 to Lyriq Buyers to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is just hitting showrooms, but GM is already offering a discount on its newest luxury EV — one with a pretty significant caveat. As the Detroit Free Press reports, Cadillac wants to monitor how the first batch of Lyriqs performs in the real world, and how owners use their Ultium-powered electric crossovers. So the company offered a hefty price discount to customers, in exchange for buyers signing a non-disclosure agreement and committing to share ongoing updates with the automaker.

As sources familiar with Cadillac’s plan explained to the Detroit Free Press, customers who signed the NDA are barred from discussing their Lyriq driving experience with anyone outside of GM. In exchange, these customers received a $US5,500 ($7,971) discount on the Lyriq, which starts at just under $US63,000 ($87,457) and is currently sold out.

GM is quick to specify that this agreement does not involve real-time tracking of eligible vehicles. “It’s not as sinister as it’s being made out to be,” Michael Albano, a Cadillac spokesperson, told Jalopnik via email. “Customers will share their experiences verbally. We would review milestones with them such as delivery process, range they are experiencing, charging time, their Cadillac apps experiences, etc. If their vehicle requires service they will provide us access to the vehicle or information, so we can learn and improve service,” Albano said.

As Cadillac looks to move to an all-EV lineup, this real-world observation will help GM tackle unforeseen issues with its electric vehicles, and learn how actual customers use them. “The information we gain directly from the customer will be used to improve our EV-related experiences moving forward and learn about EV customer behaviours,” Albano said.

While automakers have gathered vehicle and customer data before, sometimes in questionable ways, Cadillac’s approach with the Lyriq seems to be a first. Edmunds.com’s Ivan Drury told the Free Press that this is “the first time I’ve heard of it to this extent.”

Is it worth $US5,500 ($7,971) to give up your ability to speak freely about your expensive, ambitious new luxury EV? Clearly, to some number of new Cadillac owners, the answer is yes.