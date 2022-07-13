Black Mirror Announces New Cast Including Zazie Beetz, Aaron Paul, and Kate Mara

After the official renewal announcement in May, Black Mirror is starting to reveal a number of new cast members. The anthology series broke out when it moved to Netflix from Britain’s Channel 4, making it an international sensation in 2014 when the streaming service first began releasing it. Now, for season 6, a whole new slew of actors have signed on.

According to Variety, the show is believed to be in production currently, and some of the actors slated to appear include Zazie Beetz (Deadpool, Atlanta), Paapa Essiedu (The Lazarus Project, I May Destroy You), Josh Hartnett (Oppenheimer, Penny Dreadful), Aaron Paul (Westworld, Breaking Bad), and Kate Mara (Pose, House of Cards). Hartnett actually appeared in the first season of Black Mirror, when it aired on British television, making him one of the few cast members to return for multiple seasons.

Also included in the announcement are Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan. Right now, this cast is incomplete, as they will only appear within three episodes. There will be additional installments, because, as reported previously, Season 6 will be longer than Season 5, which only had three parts. More actors will be joining the cast.

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.