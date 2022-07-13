You’ll Want to Tune In for These TV and Home Entertainment Prime Day Deals

While we’d all love to update our home entertainment setups, dropping a few thousand dollars to update our TVs, sound systems and what-have-you is a lot easier said than done.
A good deal on a brand new 4K TV really goes down a treat, and luckily we’re now in the midst of one of the biggest sale events of the year.
Amazon’s big Prime Day 2022 sale kicked off at 12am, 12 July, and is set to run until midnight tonight, 13 July. To get any of these TV or home entertainment deals during Prime Day, you’ve got to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. Stock is also limited, so if you spot a tempting deal, hanging around is not advised, because many deals are likely to sell out fast.
You can sign up for a free 30-day trial
Here are a few home entertainment deals you can take advantage of now.
The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for home entertainment and TVs
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K – now $49 (down from $79)
- Bose: Save up to 40% off select speakers and soundbars
- Google Chromecast 3rd Gen – now $39 (down from $59)
- Edifier: Save on select speakers and home audio
- ELEPHAS – now $100.79 (down from $229.99)
- JBL: Save on select JBL Professional speakers and monitors
- JMGO: Save up to $600 off select projectors
- KEF: Save on speakers and hi-fi
- Panasonic: Save on select home entertainment, headphones, phones, and more
- Philips: Save on select LED TVs and select soundbars
- Soniq: Save on select TVs and accessories
- Sony: Save up to 39% off select Bravia 4K TVs
- Sony: You can also save on select soundbars
- Ultimate Ears: Save on select UE speakers
- Yamaha: Save on select audio, including soundbars, speakers and turntables, along with up to 47% off home theatre bundles
