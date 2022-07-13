The Best Smart Home Deals From Prime Day, With up to 40% Off Philips Hue Lighting

There are so many benefits to transforming your home into a smart one: convenience, security, comfort and coolness factor. However, completing the transformation can often take a major hit on the old savings account. Thankfully, it’s big shopping events like Amazon Prime Day that give you the perfect excuse to dip into those funds and finally create the smart home of your dreams.
Amazon Prime Day is on now until midnight, Wednesday 13 July, offering thousands of deals on robot vacuums, laptops, video games, headphones and more.
There’s just one caveat. To take advantage of the shopping extravaganza, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. That’s not too hard, since you can sign up here for a free 30-day trial – no strings attached. However, if you’re no longer a member you will need to pay $6.99 to sign back up and gain access to the big sale. But don’t worry, you can always cancel your membership at any time.
Now, let’s dig into those Prime Day 2022 smart home deals.
Table of Contents
The best Prime Day deals on smart home hubs
The first thing you’re going to need to transform your home into a smart one is a hub. Luckily, Amazon has discounted a bunch of devices from its Echo Dot and Echo Show range to nip this first step in the bud.
If you’re looking for a no-frills option, swipe the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $19. It’s Amazon’s most popular, voice-controlled speaker that will allow you to ask Alexa to play music, read the news or check the weather.
But if you’re prepared to go all out, look to the Echo Show 15, which was released just the other month. Now 20% off, this Echo Show 15 is designed to be mounted onto your wall as a smart display that the whole family can enjoy. It can display the weather, show to-do list items and even allow you to check who’s at the front door if you’ve also added a Ring video doorbell for your smart home.
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – now $19 (down from $59)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) – now $49 (down from $99)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) – now $99 (down from $199)
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) – now $249 (down from $399)
- Echo Show 15 – now $321 (down from $399)
The best Prime Day deals on smart light
Have you ever envied those fancy display homes that feature LED lights in the bathroom or along the kitchen island? It turns out you don’t have to buy a new home to upgrade the lighting in your house. Simply install a couple of light strips or swap out some of your normie light bulbs for a smart one, so you can be in control of the ambiance.
Thanks to Prime Day 2022, there’s an abundance of smart light deals on right now. Nanoleaf have an excellent range of “smarter kits” that can jumpstart your lighting situation at home. We recommend the Hexagon Smarter Kit smart light deal, which is currently on sale for $120 off. You can arrange all nine honeycomb-shaped panels into a myriad of shapes to be as symmetrical or asymmetrical as you wish.
Check out the best smart light deals for your home below:
meross
- meross smart LED light strip – now $34.30 (down from $59.99)
- meross Smart Bulb Light Bulb B22 – now $25.49 (down from $39.99)
- meross Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Bulb E27 (4-pack) – now $39.99 (down from $49.99)
Nanoleaf
- Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Bulb E27 (3 Pack) – now $65.45 (down from $99.99)
- Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles Starter Kit (5 Mini Panels) – now $123.55 (down from $162)
- Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Mini Expansion (10-Pack) – now $117.95 (down from $189.99)
- Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Light Panel Kit (9 Panels) – now $215.20 (down from $349.99)
- Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Smarter Kit (9 Panels) – now $228.65 (down from $349.99)
- Nanoleaf Lines Smarter Kit (15 Lines) – now $431.99 (down from $539.99)
Philips Hue
- Philips Hue Smart Bridge – now $69.99 (down from $98.94)
- Philips Hue LightStrip (1M) – now $35.10 (down from $49.95)
- Philips Hue LightStrip (2M) – now $79.95 (down from $134.95)
- Philips Hue Outdoor Lightstrip – now $149.95 (down from $209.95)
- Philips Hue White Ambiance LED Smart Button Starter Kit (B22) – now $199.95 (down from $259.95)
- Philips Hue White and Color LED Smart Button Starter Kit (E27) – now $259.95 (down from $354.95)
- Philips Hue White and Color LED Smart Button Starter Kit (A60) – now $259.95 (down from $354.95)
- Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience (A60 75W 1100 Lumens Smart Bulb with B22 Fitting) – now $79.95 (down from $99.95)
Check out more Philips Hue lighting deals here.
The best Prime Day deals on home security
With international travel back on the cards, you might be thinking about ways to ensure your home’s security or check back in while you’re thousands of miles away. After all, it’s not always easy to find a trustworthy house sitter. Your best bet is by installing some security cameras from Arlo, Ring or Reolink around your home.
If you want the most bang for your buck, we recommend grabbing the Arlo 3-camera security camera that’s been discounted by $520. This package deal offers stunning 4K resolution, is completely wire-free and possesses a 180-degree viewing angle.
Arlo home security
- Arlo video doorbell – now $229 (down from $299)
- Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Wire-Free Camera – now $205 (down from $279)
- Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera (2-Pack) – now $461.50 (down from $699)
- Arlo Technologies Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera 3-Camera Security System – now $978.99 (down from $1,499)
Ring security cameras
- Ring Indoor Cam – now $79 (down from $99)
- Ring Stick Up Cam With Battery – now $125 (down from $179)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Camera – now $179 (down from $289)
- Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus – now $199 (down from $299)
Reolink security cameras
- Reolink Spotlight Battery/Solar Powered Wireless Security Camera – now $160.99 (down from $229.99)
- Reolink Smart 4K Security Outdoor Camera – now $90.99 (down from $129.99)
- Reolink 4K Outdoor PoE Security Camera – now $132.99 (down from $199.99)
Ring video doorbells
- Ring Video Doorbell – now $104 (down from $149)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 – now $199 (down from $299)
- Ring Video Doorbell 4 – now $229 (down from $329)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 – now $279 (down from $399)
Explore all Ring security deals here.
Other Prime Day smart home deals
You can snap up a special deal if you pick up two Fire TV Sticks instead of one on your way to checkout. Simply add two to your cart and use one of the codes provided below at checkout to have the discount applied to your order (please note that these codes only apply to two of the same models of Fire TV Stick).
We’ve laid out all of the deals for you below:
- Use the code FTV59 to score two Fire TV Sticks for $59 (save $99)
- Use the code FTV49 to score two Fire TV Sticks Lite for $49 (save $69)
- Use the code FTV69 to score two Fire TV Sticks 4K Max for $69 (save $129)
We’ve also rounded up a few more bargain busters on smart plugs, Wi-Fi routers and other smart home products you might be interested in.
Check them out below:
- meross Smart Plug – now $48.30 (down from $69.99)
- meross Smart Plug (4-pack) – now $60.20 (down from $86.99)
- Up to 45% off Amazon eero Wi-Fi routers
- Echo Auto – now $29 (down from $79)
- Bose Smart Home Bluetooth Speaker 500 – now $426.55 (down from $599.95)
Want more Prime Day 2022 deals?
If you enjoyed this smart home deals, be sure to check out more Prime Day round-ups below: