The Best Smart Home Deals From Prime Day, With up to 40% Off Philips Hue Lighting

There are so many benefits to transforming your home into a smart one: convenience, security, comfort and coolness factor. However, completing the transformation can often take a major hit on the old savings account. Thankfully, it’s big shopping events like Amazon Prime Day that give you the perfect excuse to dip into those funds and finally create the smart home of your dreams.

Amazon Prime Day is on now until midnight, Wednesday 13 July, offering thousands of deals on robot vacuums, laptops, video games, headphones and more.

There’s just one caveat. To take advantage of the shopping extravaganza, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. That’s not too hard, since you can sign up here for a free 30-day trial – no strings attached. However, if you’re no longer a member you will need to pay $6.99 to sign back up and gain access to the big sale. But don’t worry, you can always cancel your membership at any time.

Now, let’s dig into those Prime Day 2022 smart home deals.

The best Prime Day deals on smart home hubs

The first thing you’re going to need to transform your home into a smart one is a hub. Luckily, Amazon has discounted a bunch of devices from its Echo Dot and Echo Show range to nip this first step in the bud.

If you’re looking for a no-frills option, swipe the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $19. It’s Amazon’s most popular, voice-controlled speaker that will allow you to ask Alexa to play music, read the news or check the weather.

But if you’re prepared to go all out, look to the Echo Show 15, which was released just the other month. Now 20% off, this Echo Show 15 is designed to be mounted onto your wall as a smart display that the whole family can enjoy. It can display the weather, show to-do list items and even allow you to check who’s at the front door if you’ve also added a Ring video doorbell for your smart home.

The best Prime Day deals on smart light

Have you ever envied those fancy display homes that feature LED lights in the bathroom or along the kitchen island? It turns out you don’t have to buy a new home to upgrade the lighting in your house. Simply install a couple of light strips or swap out some of your normie light bulbs for a smart one, so you can be in control of the ambiance.

Thanks to Prime Day 2022, there’s an abundance of smart light deals on right now. Nanoleaf have an excellent range of “smarter kits” that can jumpstart your lighting situation at home. We recommend the Hexagon Smarter Kit smart light deal, which is currently on sale for $120 off. You can arrange all nine honeycomb-shaped panels into a myriad of shapes to be as symmetrical or asymmetrical as you wish.

Check out the best smart light deals for your home below:

meross

Nanoleaf

Philips Hue

The best Prime Day deals on home security

With international travel back on the cards, you might be thinking about ways to ensure your home’s security or check back in while you’re thousands of miles away. After all, it’s not always easy to find a trustworthy house sitter. Your best bet is by installing some security cameras from Arlo, Ring or Reolink around your home.

If you want the most bang for your buck, we recommend grabbing the Arlo 3-camera security camera that’s been discounted by $520. This package deal offers stunning 4K resolution, is completely wire-free and possesses a 180-degree viewing angle.

Arlo home security

Ring security cameras

Reolink security cameras

Ring video doorbells

Other Prime Day smart home deals

You can snap up a special deal if you pick up two Fire TV Sticks instead of one on your way to checkout. Simply add two to your cart and use one of the codes provided below at checkout to have the discount applied to your order (please note that these codes only apply to two of the same models of Fire TV Stick).

We’ve laid out all of the deals for you below:

We’ve also rounded up a few more bargain busters on smart plugs, Wi-Fi routers and other smart home products you might be interested in.

Check them out below:

