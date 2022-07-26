The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Will Be Directed By Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton

Germain Lussier

Germain Lussier

Published 1 hour ago: July 27, 2022 at 4:15 am
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Will Be Directed By Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton
Image: Marvel Studios

Don’t hold your breath for Shang-Chi 2 because director Destin Daniel Cretton is about to inherit even more heroes than that. He’s reportedly be hired by Marvel Studios to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the fifth Avengers film set to co-concluse Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in May 2025.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the story.

