Aussie Broadband Is Down Across Australia and I Miss My NBN 100 Speeds Already

Published 1 hour ago: July 5, 2022 at 1:57 pm -
Filed to:aussie broadband
Image: Aussie Broadband

I’m afraid your speculation may be well-founded, Aussie Broadband customers. There is an outage hitting customers Australia-wide.

Update, 2:10pm: The outage appears to be mostly resolved across Australia, with limited outages still impacting Aussie Broadband customers.

I learned about this myself when I, an Aussie Broadband customer, started to get slower network speeds from about 12:55 pm AEST today. It began to smell like an outage, quickly.

Shortly after I began to notice issues, following a full system reset in my home, Aussie Broadband took to Twitter. An ETA for services to be back to normal hasn’t been posted.

If you head on over to Aussie Broadband’s system outages page, you’ll see that there’s a “Major” unscheduled outage currently hitting NBN and OptiComm services in every state, first noted from 1:02 pm AEST.

Additionally, here’s Aussie Broadband’s Lizzie instructing me to take the rest of the day off. Unfortunately, my good friend Lizzie, I’m afraid such an act would disappoint my editors and see my Moose Mobile 36GB 4G plan go to waste (I’d love to use your 5G plans, Aussie, but they’re a tad expensive).

I’ve asked Lizzie what could have caused the outage, but it’s likely to be related to the heavy rain currently hitting NSW (weather events have a habit of disrupting internet connections).

We’re monitoring the Aussie Broadband outage closely, which I wholeheartedly mean, because I miss my NBN 100 speeds quite dearly.

This article has been updated since it was originally published.

Zachariah Kelly is a writer at Gizmodo Australia.

