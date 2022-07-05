Aussie Broadband Is Down Across Australia and I Miss My NBN 100 Speeds Already

I’m afraid your speculation may be well-founded, Aussie Broadband customers. There is an outage hitting customers Australia-wide.

Update, 2:10pm: The outage appears to be mostly resolved across Australia, with limited outages still impacting Aussie Broadband customers.

I learned about this myself when I, an Aussie Broadband customer, started to get slower network speeds from about 12:55 pm AEST today. It began to smell like an outage, quickly.

Shortly after I began to notice issues, following a full system reset in my home, Aussie Broadband took to Twitter. An ETA for services to be back to normal hasn’t been posted.

We have a current outage Australia-wide affecting customers who use our DNS – we do apologise. Technicians are investigating but we don’t have an ETA yet. You can also find updates on our website at: https://t.co/FzRPrChAWp. pic.twitter.com/A06YukFtHQ — Aussie Broadband (@Aussie_BB) July 5, 2022

If you head on over to Aussie Broadband’s system outages page, you’ll see that there’s a “Major” unscheduled outage currently hitting NBN and OptiComm services in every state, first noted from 1:02 pm AEST.

Additionally, here’s Aussie Broadband’s Lizzie instructing me to take the rest of the day off. Unfortunately, my good friend Lizzie, I’m afraid such an act would disappoint my editors and see my Moose Mobile 36GB 4G plan go to waste (I’d love to use your 5G plans, Aussie, but they’re a tad expensive).

A day off on us 😉 – Lizzie — Aussie Broadband (@Aussie_BB) July 5, 2022

I’ve asked Lizzie what could have caused the outage, but it’s likely to be related to the heavy rain currently hitting NSW (weather events have a habit of disrupting internet connections).

We’re monitoring the Aussie Broadband outage closely, which I wholeheartedly mean, because I miss my NBN 100 speeds quite dearly.

This article has been updated since it was originally published.