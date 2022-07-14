Another Black Panther Star Confirms They Won’t Return In Wakanda Forever

Get a look at the return of Esther in the first footage from Orphan: First Kill. Jeff Goldblum joins Olympus in some Kaos casting reshuffling. Plus, what’s coming on Evil and What We Do in the Shadows, and… zombie dogs, anyone? Spoilers go!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Due to scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s Nope, Daniel Kaluuya was not able to reprise his role as W’Kabi in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. [Deadline]

Orphan: First Kill

Esther returns (through the magic of forced perspective photography!) in the trailer for Orphan: First Kill.

Tin Can

Elsewhere, a virologist finds herself trapped in a cylinder in the trailer for Tin Can, coming to VOD August 9.

Kaos

Due to scheduling issues, Jeff Goldblum has replaced Hugh Grant as Zeus in Kaos, the upcoming “darkly comedic Greek mythology” series at Netflix. [Deadline]

Monster High: The Animated Series

Nickelodeon has also revealed the voice cast of its upcoming Monster High animated series.

Get ready ghouls 💜 Check out who’s enrolling to voice your favorite monsters for a new generation of fans in the upcoming #MonsterHigh animated series on @Nickelodeon! pic.twitter.com/cnw03iaFI0 — Monster High (@MonsterHigh) July 13, 2022

Evil

The team investigate a dangerous new app in the synopsis for “The Demon of Algorithms,” this week’s episode of Evil.

A single mother enlists the team to look into the potentially demonic ways the viral app TipTop is terrorizing her family. Written By: Patricia Ione Lloyd Directed By: Peter Sollet

What We Do in the Shadows

Nandor gets married (again) in the synopsis for “The Wedding,” the August 9 episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

Guillermo loses his mind trying to help Nandor plan the perfect vampire wedding. Written by Sam Johnson & Sarah Naftalis & Marika Sawyer & Paul Simms; directed by Tig Fong.

Motherland: Fort Salem

The witches are put on trial in the synopsis for the August 16 episode of Motherland: Fort Salem, “But I Don’t Even Have a Dress…”

Abigail, Raelle, Tally and Scylla face their fates at a government trial.

Resident Evil

Finally, the latest clip from Netflix’s Resident Evil gives franchise fans what they love best: window-shattering zombie dogs.

