Ampol Switches on EV Chargers at Petrol Stations in an Australian First

Ampol, one of Australia’s most widespread petrol station networks, has opened up its first EV charger.

As spotted by The Driven, the first Ampol EV charger is built into the petrol station at Alexandria.

Youtuber Tesla Tom demoed the EV charger on his channel, Ludicrous Feed.

The station above charges up to 70kW, however “up to 150kW upgrade coming soon” is written on the front of the unit. The station uses both a CCS2 and a CHAdeMO port, the two most common EV charging ports in Australia, with one cable each.

Use is free until August, although it will cost 60 cents per kWh after the free period.

This is the first of many Ampol chargers that will roll out across Australia with the name “Ampcharge”. The plan was originally announced a year ago, with five pilot stations to be built and turned on this month: one at Carseldine in Queensland, one at Alexandria in NSW (the one above), one at Northmead in NSW, one at Altona North in Victoria, and one at Belmont in Western Australia. You can find them all on the Ampcharge website.

This is believed to be a first for an Australian petrol retailer, although BP has similar plans.

The petrol station chain is also planning to develop home chargers. The remaining 116 charging stations will be built out by October 2023.

This week was a pretty big week for zero-emissions vehicles. On Monday, it was announced that the Hume highway would be getting a network of hydrogen refuelling stations, despite hydrogen vehicles not really being a huge market just yet. Also, Canberra announced that ICE vehicles would be banned from 2035.

We were always going to see petrol stations board the EV wave, so Ampol’s AmpCharge network genuinely makes a lot of sense.

It’s just a shame that the infrastructure at the moment can only service two cars at a time, massively inhibiting its capability if one of the chargers were to go out of order or if both chargers were, you know, being used.

Additionally, it’s only one CHAdeMO and one CCS2 cable, so the capability of this charger is fairly limited. It could be reasonable to expect queues at popular locations.

Hopefully continued support for EV charging networks includes larger charging sites with more charging stations. Petrol stations are well positioned to offer charging stations, spread out well across Australia.

I’m keen to see more of them.