Refresh Your PC Setup With These Prime Day Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re currently planning to upgrade your PC, or maybe try your hand at building a dedicated gaming rig from scratch, there are a lot of great Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals currently available.

The online shopping event kicked off earlier today and is set to run until midnight on 13 July, so you have until then to snag a deal. Most of these offers are only available if you’re currently a Prime member, so make sure you’ve signed up for a membership beforehand.

Here are some of the best PC deals that you can currently grab for Amazon Prime Day.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for PC gear

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for headsets

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for keyboards

ASUS : Save up to 35% off ASUS ROG and TUF gaming keyboards

: Save up to 35% off ASUS ROG and TUF gaming keyboards Corsair : Save on select gaming keyboards

: Save on select gaming keyboards HyperX : Save on select Alloy keyboards

: Save on select Alloy keyboards Razer : Save up to 63% off select keyabords

: Save up to 63% off select keyabords Redragon: Save up to 50% off select gaming keyboards

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for laptops

ACER : Save on select laptops

: Save on select laptops ASUS : Save up to $674 over select ASUS laptops, including VivoBook, ZenBooks and ROG Gaming

: Save up to $674 over select ASUS laptops, including VivoBook, ZenBooks and ROG Gaming DELL : Save on select Inspiron, XPS and gaming laptops

: Save on select Inspiron, XPS and gaming laptops HP : Save on select laptops and printers

: Save on select laptops and printers Lenovo : Save on select notebooks, including the Ideapad Slim, IdeaPad Duet and Yoga models.

: Save on select notebooks, including the Ideapad Slim, IdeaPad Duet and Yoga models. MSI: Save on select PCs

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for mice

ASUS : Save up to 37% off ASUS ROG and TUF gaming mice

: Save up to 37% off ASUS ROG and TUF gaming mice Corsair : Save up to 31% off select gaming mice

: Save up to 31% off select gaming mice HyperX : Save on select Pulsefire mice

: Save on select Pulsefire mice Logitech : Grab a discount on select Logitech mechanical keyboards

: Grab a discount on select Logitech mechanical keyboards Razer : Save up to 59% off select gaming mice, including the Basilisk X

: Save up to 59% off select gaming mice, including the Basilisk X Redragon : Save up to 45% off select gaming mice

: Save up to 45% off select gaming mice SteelSeries: Save up to 58% off select mice

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for monitors

ACER : Save on select monitors and laptops

: Save on select monitors and laptops BenQ : Get up to 43% off select monitors and laptops

: Get up to 43% off select monitors and laptops DELL : Save on select monitors

: Save on select monitors Lenovo : Save up to 41% off Lenovo’s gaming monitors

: Save up to 41% off Lenovo’s gaming monitors LG : Save up to 40% off select UltraWide gaming monitors

: Save up to 40% off select UltraWide gaming monitors PRISM+ : Save up to 47% off PRISM+’s gaming monitors.

: Save up to 47% off PRISM+’s gaming monitors. Samsung: Save up to 27% off select monitors

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for other peripherals

Angetube : Get up to 46% streaming webcams

: Get up to 46% streaming webcams Cooler Master : Grab a deal on select cooling fans, power supply units and card holders

: Grab a deal on select cooling fans, power supply units and card holders Corsair : Save on select PC components, including power supply units and RGB cooling fans

: Save on select PC components, including power supply units and RGB cooling fans Elgato : Save up to 25% off select streaming equipment

: Save up to 25% off select streaming equipment HyperX : Save on select gaming microphones, including 46% off the QuadCast S

: Save on select gaming microphones, including 46% off the QuadCast S Razer : Save on select Kiyo webcams and Anzu smart glasses.

: Save on select Kiyo webcams and Anzu smart glasses. Thermaltake: Save on select PC components, including power supply units, cooling fans and PC cases

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for Wi-Fi routers

ASUS : Save up to 30% off select networking devices

: Save up to 30% off select networking devices Netgear : Save on select routers and networking devices

: Save on select routers and networking devices TP Link: Save on select networking devices, including mesh Wi-Fi routers

Want more Prime Day deals?

Check out more Prime Day roundups below:

You can follow Gizmodo Australia’s coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals here.