Refresh Your PC Setup With These Prime Day Deals

If you’re currently planning to upgrade your PC, or maybe try your hand at building a dedicated gaming rig from scratch, there are a lot of great Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals currently available.
The online shopping event kicked off earlier today and is set to run until midnight on 13 July, so you have until then to snag a deal. Most of these offers are only available if you’re currently a Prime member, so make sure you’ve signed up for a membership beforehand.
Here are some of the best PC deals that you can currently grab for Amazon Prime Day.
Table of Contents
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for PC gear
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for headsets
- EPOS: Save on select gaming headsets
- HyperX: Save on select Cloud Stinger and Cloud II headsets
- Thermaltake: Save on select PC components
- Razer: Save up to 56% off select headsets, including the BlackShark V2 X, Kraken X and Kitty Edition Kraken.
- SteelSeries: Save up to 50% off select headsets
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for keyboards
- ASUS: Save up to 35% off ASUS ROG and TUF gaming keyboards
- Corsair: Save on select gaming keyboards
- HyperX: Save on select Alloy keyboards
- Razer: Save up to 63% off select keyabords
- Redragon: Save up to 50% off select gaming keyboards
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for laptops
- ACER: Save on select laptops
- ASUS: Save up to $674 over select ASUS laptops, including VivoBook, ZenBooks and ROG Gaming
- DELL: Save on select Inspiron, XPS and gaming laptops
- HP: Save on select laptops and printers
- Lenovo: Save on select notebooks, including the Ideapad Slim, IdeaPad Duet and Yoga models.
- MSI: Save on select PCs
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for mice
- ASUS: Save up to 37% off ASUS ROG and TUF gaming mice
- Corsair: Save up to 31% off select gaming mice
- HyperX: Save on select Pulsefire mice
- Logitech: Grab a discount on select Logitech mechanical keyboards
- Razer: Save up to 59% off select gaming mice, including the Basilisk X
- Redragon: Save up to 45% off select gaming mice
- SteelSeries: Save up to 58% off select mice
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for monitors
- ACER: Save on select monitors and laptops
- BenQ: Get up to 43% off select monitors and laptops
- DELL: Save on select monitors
- Lenovo: Save up to 41% off Lenovo’s gaming monitors
- LG: Save up to 40% off select UltraWide gaming monitors
- PRISM+: Save up to 47% off PRISM+’s gaming monitors.
- Samsung: Save up to 27% off select monitors
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for other peripherals
- Angetube: Get up to 46% streaming webcams
- Cooler Master: Grab a deal on select cooling fans, power supply units and card holders
- Corsair: Save on select PC components, including power supply units and RGB cooling fans
- Elgato: Save up to 25% off select streaming equipment
- HyperX: Save on select gaming microphones, including 46% off the QuadCast S
- Razer: Save on select Kiyo webcams and Anzu smart glasses.
- Thermaltake: Save on select PC components, including power supply units, cooling fans and PC cases
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for Wi-Fi routers
- ASUS: Save up to 30% off select networking devices
- Netgear: Save on select routers and networking devices
- TP Link: Save on select networking devices, including mesh Wi-Fi routers
Want more Prime Day deals?
Check out more Prime Day roundups below:
- The Best PC, Tech and Gaming Deals
- Best robot vacuum deals
- Best headphones, earbuds and speaker deals
- Best PS4 and PS5 deals
- Best Nintendo Switch deals
You can follow Gizmodo Australia’s coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals here.