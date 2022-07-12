The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Refresh Your PC Setup With These Prime Day Deals

Chris Neill

Published 1 hour ago: July 12, 2022 at 2:45 pm -
Image: Razer
If you’re currently planning to upgrade your PC, or maybe try your hand at building a dedicated gaming rig from scratch, there are a lot of great Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals currently available.

The online shopping event kicked off earlier today and is set to run until midnight on 13 July, so you have until then to snag a deal. Most of these offers are only available if you’re currently a Prime member, so make sure you’ve signed up for a membership beforehand.

Here are some of the best PC deals that you can currently grab for Amazon Prime Day.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for PC gear

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for headsets

Image: Razer

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for keyboards

amazon prime day gaming keyboard
Image: Corsair
  • ASUS: Save up to 35% off ASUS ROG and TUF gaming keyboards
  • Corsair: Save on select gaming keyboards
  • HyperX: Save on select Alloy keyboards
  • Razer: Save up to 63% off select keyabords
  • Redragon: Save up to 50% off select gaming keyboards

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for laptops

amazon prime day laptops
Image: ASUS
  • ACER: Save on select laptops
  • ASUS: Save up to $674 over select ASUS laptops, including VivoBook, ZenBooks and ROG Gaming
  • DELL: Save on select Inspiron, XPS and gaming laptops
  • HP: Save on select laptops and printers
  • Lenovo: Save on select notebooks, including the Ideapad Slim, IdeaPad Duet and Yoga models.
  • MSI: Save on select PCs

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for mice

amazon prime day gaming mice
Image: Razer
  • ASUS: Save up to 37% off ASUS ROG and TUF gaming mice
  • Corsair: Save up to 31% off select gaming mice
  • HyperX: Save on select Pulsefire mice
  • Logitech: Grab a discount on select Logitech mechanical keyboards
  • Razer: Save up to 59% off select gaming mice, including the Basilisk X
  • Redragon: Save up to 45% off select gaming mice
  • SteelSeries: Save up to 58% off select mice

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for monitors

amazon prime day monitors
Image: LG
  • ACER: Save on select monitors and laptops
  • BenQ: Get up to 43% off select monitors and laptops
  • DELL: Save on select monitors
  • Lenovo: Save up to 41% off Lenovo’s gaming monitors
  • LG: Save up to 40% off select UltraWide gaming monitors
  • PRISM+: Save up to 47% off PRISM+’s gaming monitors.
  • Samsung: Save up to 27% off select monitors

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for other peripherals

Image: Elgato
  • Angetube: Get up to 46% streaming webcams
  • Cooler Master: Grab a deal on select cooling fans, power supply units and card holders
  • Corsair: Save on select PC components, including power supply units and RGB cooling fans
  • Elgato: Save up to 25% off select streaming equipment
  • HyperX: Save on select gaming microphones, including 46% off the QuadCast S
  • Razer: Save on select Kiyo webcams and Anzu smart glasses.
  • Thermaltake: Save on select PC components, including power supply units, cooling fans and PC cases

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for Wi-Fi routers

Image: TP-Link

