Here Are the 10 Best Amazon Prime Deals We’ve Spotted So Far

While we’ve greeted the return of Amazon Prime Day with open arms and loaded wallets, we’ve also felt overwhelmed by the sheer mass of deals. With hundreds of deals on tech, gaming, homewares and more, it’s easy to feel paralysed by choice, which is where we come in.

We’ve sifted through all of the bargains to cultivate a list of the top 10 best Prime Day deals that you can still grab. Remember, Amazon Prime Day 2022 ends at midnight tonight, Wednesday 13 July.

To take advantage of everything this online shopping event has to offer, you’ll need to make a Prime account. If you’ve never had an account before, don’t fret because you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to get in on all the action here. Otherwise, the cost of rejoining is a mere $6.99. And considering that some discounts can knock up to $500 off certain products, it feels like a small sum to gain access to one of the biggest sale events of the year.

If you haven’t had a chance to grab a Prime Day 2022 bargain yet, here are our picks for the top 10 deals you need to check out.

Who doesn’t want a robot vacuum that can suck, mop and empty itself on demand? The bestselling Ecovacs N8+ is the perfect cleaning gadget to ensure you’ll never have to suffer from crusty, bare feet ever again.

Shop it here for $699 (down from $1,499). You can also check out the 2-in-1 Ecovacs Deebot N8 for $449.10 (down from $999).

Those of you who have somehow managed to hold out on getting a Nintendo Switch need to change that, stat. Your best chance to rectify your situation is to buy a Switch and save $130 during Prime Day 2022.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is also on sale for $445 (down from $539.95) if you’d prefer a bigger and brighter screen as well as double the internal storage.

Shop the Nintendo Switch here for $339 (down from $469).

It’s pressure cooker season, that’s for sure. If you haven’t had an Instant Pot before, your life is about to change. Not only can you cook your rice or some set-and-forget stews, but you can also use this model to steam veggies, whip up a delicious stir fry and even make yoghurt. Grab this Instant Pot for 47% off, you won’t regret it and 1,000 Amazon reviewers agree too.

Shop it here for $99 (down from $189).

There’s a reason why Apple AirPods have reached cult status for earphone lovers – they sound great, they’re sleek with a futuristic aesthetic and easy-to-use. Aside from its good looks, these bad boys also feature active noise cancellation, a transparency mode so you can hear when others are speaking around you and an adaptive equalizer that automatically adjusts your music to suit your ears.

Shop it here for $278.99 (down from $399).

Bookstores are fun and all, but if your bookshelves are sagging beneath the weight of all your favourite reads, it might be time to consider a more space-efficient option. A Kindle is a perfect option if you’re looking to break into the eReader department, with eBooks on sale for as little as 99c.

The Kindle Paperwhite sports an almost 7-inch ultra-bright and glare-free screen and can store thousands of books with just 8GB of space.

Shop it here for $167 (down from $239).

Fire TV Stick

Buckle up, guys. There’s a lot of Amazon Fire TV Stick deals going around today, so listen closely.

All three Fire TV Sticks are on sale for up to 50% off. This brings them down to:

But you know what’s better than one Fire Stick? Two. That’s right. If you’ve got more than one TV at home, you might as well pick up a second one to share the streaming love. We’ve got a couple of discount codes to share, but keep in mind that they only apply for two of the same model e.g. you can’t pick up a Lite and 4K Max for the prices listed below:

The Meta Quest 2, formerly known as the Oculus, is up for grabs in a special Prime Day offer. If you buy a Meta Quest 2 (256GB) before the big day’s over, you’ll receive $100 of Amazon credit to spend on any future purchases and two eligible games for free.

The Meta Quest 2 is your entry point into the world of virtual reality, where you can play games such as Beat Saber, Star Wars: Vader Immortal or The Climb 2.

Shop the Meta Quest 2 here for $639. And don’t forget to pick up some accessories before you head to checkout.

Amazon’s most-popular smart speaker is as cheap as chips right now. If you’re thinking about upgrading your home into a smart one, an Echo Dot is the first step. With the sound of your voice, you can have Alexa tell you the weather, read the news or play music.

Shop it here for $19 (down from $59).

Since the galactic PS5 DualSense controllers dropped from the stars earlier this year, we’ve only been thrown a $20 discount here and there. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, this is the lowest price drop we’ve caught so far. We recommend taking advantage of this deal while you still can, because we probably won’t see another discount this generous until Christmas (if we’re lucky).

Pick up your galaxy-inspired PlayStation 5 DualSense controller here for $63 (down from $119.95).

We love a Nanoleaf Shapes kit, but sometimes the high price tag can be a little off putting. Especially when buying a couple of Shapes can cost hundreds of dollars before you have to add on. We really like this 15-pack of hexagon shapes that will allow you to arrange and re-arrange them to your heart’s content.

But in case you’ve never heard of a Nanoleaf Shapes kit, just know that it goes beyond LED wall art and bridges into “Vivid at home” territory. That’s because these light panels can change colour with the touch of your hand and flash in sync to your music. Swapping it to warmer reds and oranges while you sleep have even been proven to improve sleep quality.

Shop this Nanoleaf starter pack here for $431 (down from $549).

Want more Prime Day 2022 deals?

If you enjoyed this smart home deals, be sure to check out more Prime Day 2022 round-ups below: