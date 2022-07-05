Amazon Prime Day 2022 Isn’t Far Away So Here’s What You Can Expect

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re someone who loves a good bargain, Amazon Prime Day is a pretty hard event to miss. Prime Day is kicking off a week from today, and ahead of the major sale event Amazon Australia has released a list of deals you can expect on the day, along with a few early-bird bargains.

Here’s everything you need to know about Prime Day 2022, from when it’s running to all the massive deals you can expect on the day.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Launched in 2015, Prime Day is Amazon’s big sales event. Originally created as a celebration of the online retailer’s 20th anniversary, Prime Day has become an annual tradition, with Amazon offering some massive bargains across a huge range of products and big name brands.

To get these deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t already have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. If you’re not keen on having another subscription and are smart about your timing, you can grab these Prime Day deals and cancel your Prime membership before you’re charged the monthly fee of $6.99.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Since its launch, Prime Day has traditionally been held in mid-July. Previously, the only outlier in Amazon Prime Day timing was in 2020, when the event was postponed to October 13 due to COVID-19.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is set to officially start at 12am (AEST) Tuesday, 12 July. The event will then run for the following 48 hours, ending at 11:59am (AEST) Wednesday, 13 July 22.

However, due to Amazon’s many global stores, Australian shoppers will still be able to snag international deals up until 5pm (AEST), 14 July. That means you’ll have 65 hours to grab your fill of bargains.

What deals can we expect during Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has shared a sneak peek at some of the Prime Day deals. Here’s what you can expect to see on the day:

Tech deals

Up to 67% off select Alexa devices including the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Kindle Paperwhite

Up to 32% off select Samsung smartphones, tablets, wearables and monitors

Up to 47% off select GARMIN smartwatches

Save on select Anker accessories.

PC and gaming deals

Up to 50% off select Razer gaming gear

Up to 30% off select Asus monitors and networking devices

Up to 30% off select LG ultrawide and gaming monitors

Up to 30% off select HP printers

Home entertainment and audio deals

Up to 30% off select Philips TVs

Up to 25% off select Sony 4K Bravia TVs

Up to 55% off select JBL speakers and headphones

Up to $600 off select XGIMI and JMGO Projectors

Up to 40% off select Sony headphones, soundbars and DVD players

Home and kitchen appliances deals

Save up to 30% off select Bosch products

Save on select Philips Hue smart lights

Save on select Eufy smart home products

Save on select ECOVACS Robot Vacuums Cleaners

Save on select iRobot robot vacuums

Save on select Philips kitchen range

Camera deals

Up to 30% off select Nikon cameras and lenses

Up to 30% off select SanDisk and WD storage

This isn’t everything you can expect, of course. Last year’s Prime Day saw some major discounts for a variety of big tech products, which ranged from the Oculus Quest 2 to Sennheiser headphones and home entertainment systems.

There was a solid assortment of deals for Xbox One/Series X, PlayStation 4/5 and Nintendo Switch games and accessories available last year, along with a few boardgames.

There were also some deals for major camera brands, like Canon, Panasonic and Fujifilm. With this being an Amazon event, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the online retailer will most likely be offering discounts on its range of smart home devices.

If you’re worried about missing some of the biggest and craziest deals on the day, don’t stress. We’ll have done the hard work for you and rounded those bargains up into one, convenient place. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back when the sale kicks off.

Are there any early bird deals for Prime Day 2022?

There are. It was announced early this morning that Amazon Australia will be sending a few early bird deals live in the week leading up to Prime Day. Much like the actual Prime Day sales, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these offers.

Here are a few of the early Prime Day deals you can expect:

Up to 60% off select Sennheiser headphones

Up to 30% off select Bosch lawn mowers

Up to 40% off select Yamaha audio and home theatre bundles

Up to 50% off the JBL Quantum 300 gaming headset

Up to 40% off select Philips shavers, trimmers and toothbrushes

Up to 45% off select Instant Pot multi-cookers

If you’re hungry for a bargain now and can’t wait for Prime Day, you can check Amazon Australia’s daily deals.

You can follow Gizmodo Australia’s coverage of the best Prime Day 2022 deals here.