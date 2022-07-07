Alex Ross’ Sumptuous Fantastic Four: Full Circle Is Coming to Comic-Con in Style

Alex Ross’ superhero comics work is iconic for good reason, and he’s about to give us a boatload of it with Fantastic Four: Full Circle, a rare comics project about Marvel’s first family written and illustrated by the artist himself. But if you’re heading to Comic-Con this month, there’s good news: Gizmodo’s got the details on how you’ll be able to get a piece of Marvel history in your hands early.

io9 can exclusively confirm that alongside his other San Diego Comic-Con offerings, Ross will be bringing signed copies of Fantastic Four: Full Circle to Comic-Con later this month, ahead of its wide release in early September. Just 500 copies will be available, signed by Ross, for $US75 ($104). But if you end up missing out on the book itself, you’ll still be able to own a part of it with two limited posters of Ross’ work on Full Circle that are exclusive to the con.

Image: Alex Ross

The first is a black-light-esque poster depicting a previously-teased spread of the team battling in the Negative Zone, which you can see above. The second, making its debut here on Gizmodo, is from another spread in Full Circle, as Sue Storm recalls the fateful cosmic accident that transformed her, Ben, Reed, and Johnny into the Fantastic Four:

Image: Alex Ross

Both prints — limited to just 100 copies apiece — will be signed by Ross, and are only available at Ross’ San Diego Comic-Con booth or through his website. The convention takes place from July 21 through to July 24, but Fantastic Four: Full Circle is set to release from Abrams Comics Art on September 6.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.