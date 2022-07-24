A Flood of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Toys Are on the Way

Just like how great power comes great responsibility, a brand new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes with toy companies’ ability to finally show off merchandise for it without spoiling anything. But this gallery of Hasbro’s Marvel Legends action figures and the traditional legion of Funko Pops might hold a few secrets of their own…

Marvel Legends Attuma

Image: Marvel/Hasbro

In the comics, Attuma is an Atlantean warrior determined to wrest the throne away from Namor.

Marvel Legends Namor

Image: Marvel/Hasbro

Like Aquaman, Namor is half-human and half-Atlantean. But he’s also a mutant — those wings on his ankles allow him to fly.

Marvel Legends Nakia

Image: Marvel/Hasbro

Nakia is shown in her rad Wakanda underwater suit. Her figure will come with an unmasked head.

Marvel Legends Okoye

Image: Marvel/Hasbro

Okoye will also come with a full Kingsguard spear.

Marvel Legends Hatut Zeraze

Image: Marvel/Hasbro

The Hatut Zeraze were Wakanda’s brutal secret police — until T’Challa exiled them. Since this figure is clearly based on their comics costume, it’s probably safe to say they won’t appear in Wakanda Forever. Probably.

Marvel Legends Black Panther

Image: Marvel/Hasbro

And the final figure of the Marvel Legends assortment is Black Panther, wearing one of his very earliest comic costumes.

Namor Funko Pop

Photo: Marvel/Funko

Namor’s tiny green trunks look better on the Funko figure, I must say.

Riri Williams Funko Pop

Image: Marvel/Funko

Riri’s armour looks very, very rad. Surely a Marvel Legends figure of her is on the way as well.

Attuma Funko Pop

Image: Marvel/Funko

The Funko version of Attuma has to wear a breathing apparatus.

Namora Funko Pop

Image: Marvel/Funko

In the comics, Namora is also half-human and half-Atlantean, and got her name in honour of her cousin Namor. But she’s also a white blonde lady in the comics, so who knows what her deal in the MCU will be?

M’Baku Funko Pop

Image: Marvel/Funko

I hope we get a Marvel Legends figure of M’Baku in this outfit.

Queen Ramonda Funko Pop

Image: Marvel/Funko

Speaking of, where is our Queen Ramonda Marvel Legends figure?

Okoye Funko Pop

Image: Marvel/Funko

Okoye’s ready for a night on the town.

Nakia Funko Pop

Image: Marvel/Funko

The swimsuit really makes her blades look like tiny innertubes here.

Shuri Funko Pop

Image: Marvel/Funko

Shuri’s looking sassy…

Shuri Deluxe Funko Pop

Image: Marvel/Funko

…almost like she knows she’s also getting a cool deluxe set where she’s flying a Wakanda fighter.

