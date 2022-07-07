7 Prime Day Games From Independent Creators

It’s Prime Day! That means that here at Gizmodo we’re doing things all about Primes across the nerd-o-sphere. And as the local games nerd, I’ve collected seven prime games, which is double prime, because seven is a prime number. From modules to additions, and even a game about the shopping site that wants to monopolize Prime Day, we’ve got it all. Resist the mega-corporate takeover of Prime Day! Buy small games from independent creators this Prime Day!

Prime Material

Prime Material includes 64 pages of fantasy gaming content including Troika backgrounds, new spells, new backgrounds, melee combat rules, companion creatures, and monster templates by Michael Hansen.

Convocation Prime

“Convocation Prime is about relatively normal people (usually children) capturing and training magical creatures, often using them to fight the magical creatures of other trainers to solve problems.”

Panic on Pyramid Prime

Panic on Pyramid Prime is a Troika adventure by Alexei Vella. “Cacophonic and chromatic chaos flourishes in the sky, as large negatively-charged triangle-shaped negatrons rain onto the inhabitants of Pyramid Prime. The sight in the atmosphere is strangely beautiful and sublime, but it has a cost, the people of Pyramid Prime are either screaming in anguish at Pyramid-shaped hallucinations or turning into large Pyramid structures.”

Prime

After a cataclysmic event that killed off most humans, apes have taken over the world. Players are scavenging monkeys searching for ancient relics that will help them gain power. Prime is designed for online play.

Anima Prime

“Anima Prime is a tabletop roleplaying game that combines narrative freedom in character scenes and combat manoeuvres with elemental powers, Soulbound Weapons, and the summoning of eidolons to allow you to create your own stories and action scenes rivaling those usually seen in video game cut scenes and anime. A flexible goal system lets you infuse any fight with meaningful story decision points and unlimited tactical options.”

Sig: Manual of the Primes

“Play as one of the Giants of the Plane of Stone or the Wyrms of the Plane of Destruction. Challenge yourself in scorched wastelands of the Crucible in the Plane of Flame. Seek answers to hidden secrets in the Umbral Delta of the Plane of Shadow. Defend yourself in the Final Court, where the Seven Magistrates provide final remedy to any injustice.”

Prime Blessings

“Prime Blessings is a 200 word RPG about cleaning out your hoarder relative’s home after they die, and discovering all the things they’ve bought online. Based on a true response from a major online store’s PR team. Although this is a ‘tabletop’ game, you’ll need internet access and a willingness to visit a certain online store to play.”

