Use This Tool to Find Telstra, Optus and Vodafone 5G Coverage

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

5G is here in force. With most major phones in 2022 supporting 5G connectivity, the day where 5G becomes the norm is fast approaching.

That being said, it’s still not supported as widely across Australia as 4G, and very few MVNOs actually have 5G connectivity.

But for those of you who have 5G connectivity: congratulations. You may be interested in knowing where you can get a 5G signal.

5G coverage map

The good people over at Whistleout have created this fancy map for 5G phone networks. It also has 4G and 3G maps built into it, if you’re interested, but try to use the map with one signal selected at a time (it’s clearer that way).

The below map shows the 5G networks operated by Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. You’ll note that, compared to 4G signals, 5G is still very rare across Australia, mostly accessible in cities.

A handy tip for the table: use the zoom feature. Your suburb might be covered by 5G zoomed out, but upon closer observation, things might not be as they seem.

Whistleout has even created a handy tool for checking if your address has 5G coverage, if you’re not a fan of the above map. Just enter your address in the tool and you’ll have a solid answer.

What if I don’t have 5G coverage?

A few things to keep in mind if this is the case: you might not have 5G access with your current provider, but a different provider may service your area. It’s worth comparing the networks if this is the case.

Additionally, it will likely not remain the case forever. 5G is in the rollout stage and it will only become more common from here on out.

Also, while 5G is a lot faster than 4G, keep in mind that 4G is still perfectly useable.

What providers have 5G access?

Glad you asked. 5G phone plans are currently offered by Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, as they own and operate the networks, along with MVNOs that operate on their networks.

Here are the MVNOs that have 5G access:

Telstra network MVNOs : Boost Mobile, Woolworths Mobile and Aldi Mobile all have 5G plans on the Telstra network.

: Boost Mobile, Woolworths Mobile and Aldi Mobile all have 5G plans on the Telstra network. Optus network MVNOs : Aussie Broadband, Southern Phone and Spintel all have 5G plans on the Optus network.

: Aussie Broadband, Southern Phone and Spintel all have 5G plans on the Optus network. Vodafone network MVNOs: Kogan, Lebara, TPG and iiNet all have 5G plans on the Vodafone network.

5G phone plans

Here you’ll find a list of 5G capable SIM-only plans.

What about 5G home internet?

5G home internet is often billed as an NBN alternative, mostly sold with unlimited data and a speed cap (similar to how NBN plans are often sold).

That being said, 5G home internet suffers from the same network scarcity issues as mobile 5G, in that it’s not widely available just yet. Additionally, while you may experience similar speeds to the NBN, 5G home internet will likely have higher latency in your home, meaning it’s probably not the best pick for online gaming.

Here are some 5G home internet plans:

Telstra 5G phones

Here’s a list of 5G capable phones that you can pick up with a Telstra plan.

Optus 5G phones

Below you’ll find a list of 5G capable phones available from Optus.

Vodafone 5G phones

And here you’ll find 5G phones from Vodafone.