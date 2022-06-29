Windows 11 Features That You Might Not Be Using To Your Advantage

Unless you spend hours researching all the ways to use your new device, you’re probably not going to be entirely aware of every feature it has to offer. While it does take a little time and effort, you are probably missing out on a few key things that could help you massively when it comes to work — especially in the case of products like laptops and tablets running Windows 11.

Windows 11 was created with efficiency and user experience at the forefront, meaning there are many new features directly road tested and developed to help you work better — however, they might not be so apparent to the eye.

“Windows 11 not only brings great new features and advantages for IT such as better manageability & app compatibility but also a renewed focus on the employee experience,” said Aimee Terzis, Device Partner Marketing Lead, Microsoft Australia.

“Digital tools such as systemwide live captions enable you to silently consume audio content such as meetings and video or enjoy listening to natural-sounding voices using Narrator, allowing you to work in a way that works best for you” said Terzis.

Another feature includes their docking feature and snap layouts which allow users to move between locations without disrupting how they have their apps laid out.

“The simplified interface reduces cognitive overload and helps users be more productive. Windows 11 introduces new ways to share your documents and applications directly from the taskbar with smarter videoconferencing1, and allows you to be heard in online meetings with the accessible universal mute/unmute button,” said Terzis.

Given how common lockouts are, the range is also fitted out with Windows Hello (biometric sign-in), which allows users to go completely passwordless and also ensures the security of their devices — a considerable advantage to anyone working remotely.

On top of this, other features include personalised project desktops and integrated voice typing, which are both helpful for getting ideas out of your head and onto the page (or document) quicker. You can read more about them here.

