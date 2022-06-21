The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Wemax Go Advanced: The Projector For Business On The Go

Image: Wemax

The Go Advanced projector from Wemax is the perfect laser projector for your next business presentation. At less than an inch thick and under 1 kg, the Go Advanced is lightweight and portable, making it ideal for on-the-go presentations and speaking engagements.

This portable projector has a built-in, rechargeable battery allowing for up to 1.5 hours of viewing without the hassle of wires or cables. With the Wemax Go Advanced smart screen calibration you won’t have to struggle with complicated screen setups and adjustments. Auto-focus and intelligent obstacle avoidance allow you to turn any location into the perfect meeting space.

Your presentation will look clean, crisp, and vibrant thanks to the Go Advance Native 1080P TI DLP chip, which displays over 16.7M distinct colours and features 600 ANSI lumens. This top-of-the-line projector also has low noise and heat-dispersing capabilities so you’ll never have to compete with the projector fan or worry about overheating in the middle of an important presentation.

This sleek, easy-to-use projector goes for $US1,198 ($1,663) and is available now. Use discount code GIZMODO to get 50% off.

