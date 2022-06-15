Webtoon Walks Back ‘Side-Hustle’ Ad Campaign After Online Fury

Yesterday, Webtoon issued an apology after a New York City ad campaign went viral on Twitter. Kennedy Homan, a Webtoon author herself, took a photo of an ad on a subway platform that read “Comics are literature’s fun side-hustle” next to images from the Webtoon Lore Olympus, the most popular comic on Webtoon with over 1.1 billion views. The tweet, from the Andy Bass author, reads “‘Side-hustle’ my ARSE.”

“Side-hustle” my ASS. pic.twitter.com/pRmlPpM0w8 — Kennedy Homan @ Andy Bass (looking for agent) (@KenneDuck) June 14, 2022

When contacted via Twitter DMs for a comment, Homan was more than happy to explain why she was so upset with this particular ad campaign. Her comment has been edited for brevity. “I’ve been working with Webtoons since 2020, and I discovered the platform in 2019 during their ‘Find Yours’ campaign. A campaign that highlighted the stories they have and the platform they’re creating.”

After this tweet went viral, multiple authors spoke out against the demeaning message, using the hashtag #notasidehustle to promote their work and explain the kind of effort self publishing a serialized comic takes. Artists like Lysandra Vuong (explodikid on Twitter) noted in a tweet that they often spend 80+ hours a week working on their comic, which includes writing, drawing, colouring, uploading, and marketing.

my 80+ hr weeks are #notasidehustle pic.twitter.com/HS3gy3KpJ3 — explodikid @ AX B12 | s2 production (@explodikid) June 14, 2022

After a few hours of outrage over the devaluation of comics and the work that people put into the very platform that Webtoon is promoting, the app posted an apology on Twitter. While it does state that there will be an adjustment to the ad campaign and copy, there’s no word on whether or not it will actually seek to funnel money from the original campaign back to the authors who felt maligned by it, either through individual marketing campaigns, additional support, or another means.

To underline the impact of Webtoon, and these comics, I’d like to point out that Lore Olympus specifically has won a Harvey Award, and received multiple nominations for Eisner Awards. In 2019, Deadline reported an animated television adaptation was in development. Heartstopper, a best-selling graphic novel that formed the basis for Netflix’s recent hit queer YA show, also started as a serialized comic, and is available to read (for free!) on Webtoon. The zombie horror show, All of Us are Dead also started as a Webtoon, and Webtoon’s recent collaboration with DC Comics has given us the wonderful Wayne Family Adventures, to boot. There are many, many examples of comics beyond these that speak to the strength of the work artists bring to Webtoon’s platform — and make it all the more clearer just why they’d be hurt by having that work dismissed by the platform so casually.

You can read other responses to this ad campaign below, or by searching the #notasidehustle hashtag, and see tons of examples of great comics on Webtoon. Maybe you’ll find your next favourite read (I recommend Covenant, by Vuong!).

i left my previous career/industry just for #notasidehustle pic.twitter.com/I1H5DE1rHO — Kris Nguyen ☕️ AX #B11 (@hakuku) June 14, 2022

I'm passionate about telling stories for queer people because I want to see more representation, putting in extra hours to tell this story as best as I can because they deserve this, this isn't a side hustle for me #notasidehustle pic.twitter.com/Q3JVJqBx42 — Curryuku @ AX K31✨ (@Curryuku) June 14, 2022

I'm an assistant and a Co-creator, and BELIEVE ME, this isn't a "fun side-hustle". How about some respect for the EXHAUSTIVE HOURS OF JOB AND TERRIBLE DEADLINES you put at us, huh? #notasidehustle pic.twitter.com/RJUWEZLYaS — 👑Dianarina ~@ NO ESCAPE Comic✨ (@Hibarinrinrin) June 14, 2022

I worked hard for many years to get where I'm now and I'm very proud of what I've achieved, I want to continue to make comics for the rest of my life, comics is where I want to be #notasidehustle pic.twitter.com/5M2wZZ5OLL — Lumaga • 🟡⚪️🟣⚫️ (@Lumaga) June 14, 2022

I've been working on this story for 4 years, I consider it my best work and I put my heart and soul into it every day. My hopes and dreams are #notasidehustle pic.twitter.com/roQBiLpyA7 — Deo🧛‍♂️🐺 launched!!! (@deoidesign) June 14, 2022

comics are a huge effort, it takes q lot of time and a lot of love. we deserve to be more appreciated #notasidehustle pic.twitter.com/uc0VOYUUc6 — levi 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ READ PILLOW TALKS!! (@sasyk_) June 14, 2022

this will be my 6th year publishing #umcomic, a webcomic that line webtoon banned for its themes & images addressing menstruation & birthwork, its my primary source of income & most definitely #notasidehustle pic.twitter.com/TZ6N7Gh8Us — 🌼 (@btrcp_) June 15, 2022

Homan also said, “I’m glad that in response, countless creators came together to speak about how their work is more than a side hustle, and to express frustration about how the ad campaign pushed the idea that comics are a means to adaptation and are not just standalone works…. I hope this [online] reaction brings back the love and excitement previous Webtoon campaigns had towards their comics and creators, and it helps comic creators and readers alike to see just how hard all creators work to bring comics to life.”

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.