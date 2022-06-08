Updates from Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, Avatar 2, and More

James Gunn teases that he’s got a few DC Comics projects on the way. Chris Evans’ Buzz Lightyear leads the way in a new Lightyear clip. Harley Quinn gets even closer to teasing a season 3 release date. Plus, what’s coming on The Orville and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. To me, my spoilers!

Avatar 2

Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau described some of the new species we’ll meet on Pandora in a recent interview with Empire.

The idea was to create a creature that was on the scale of Pandora. A tulkun is, like, 91.44 m long. They are a sentient species and as intelligent in their own way as the Na’vi are in theirs. […] [A skimwing is] like a giant flying fish but keeps its trail in the water – its tail is its propulsion. The Metkayina [water tribe] and all the reef people use them as their military mounts when they’re going into combat. They can go 97 km per hour for endless periods of time.

Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder shared intriguing test footage of a horned woman set to appear in Rebel Moon.

Forging ahead. Here’s a recent makeup test I shot on my iPhone. #RebelMoon #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/3DaIlzBpLv — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) June 7, 2022

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Netflix has released a first image from its live-action adaptation of the popular manga, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, in which a hapless 20-something tries to achieve everything on his “bucket list” before dying in the zombie apocalypse.

Photo: Netflix

The Munsters

Lily Munster supports a lemonade stand in a new photo from Rob Zombie.

Zombie also revealed you can finally expect a Munsters teaser trailer sometime later today.

☠️ Finally! 🎥 Tomorrow! The official Munsters teaser trailer is coming your way! ☠️ #themunsters #robzombie #toanewworldofgodsandmunsters #sherimoonzombie #jeffdanielphillips #danroebuck

Prey

Predator blood makes striking war paint on the latest Prey poster.

Nope

Nope also enjoys five new motion posters courtesy of the film’s official Twitter.

What if I told you that today you’ll leave here different? ☁️ #NOPEMOVIE pic.twitter.com/8tAowEvHbv — N☁PE (@Nope_Movie) June 7, 2022

Thor: Love & Thunder

Gorr admits Thor isn’t like “the other gods” in the latest Love & Thunder TV spot.

New Gorr dialogue featured in a Thor: Love and Thunder TV spot!



(via @thesebbazz) pic.twitter.com/rZD8xyQQpy — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 7, 2022

Terror Trips

Tour guides discover the filming location of a classic horror movie is secretly a black ops organ harvesting site in the trailer for Terror Trips.

Bullet Train

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock board a train full of Japanese assassins in the latest trailer for David Leitch’s Bullet Train.

Lightyear

Buzz holds a mission briefing to the best of his ability in a new clip.

Day Shift

Jamie Foxx, Chad Stahelski and J.J. Perry discuss their vampire movie Day Shift in a new featurette.

Spiderhead

Not to be outdone, evil scientist Chris Hemsworth injects prison inmates with aphrodisiacs in a new clip from Spiderhead.

Next Exit

Rahul Kohli and Katie Parker stalk a scientist (Karen Gillan) claiming to have found a way to communicate with the dead in the trailer for Next Exit, co-starring iZombie’s Rose McIver.

The School for Good and Evil

Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Yeoh teach at a school for aspiring fairy tale characters in the trailer for Paul Feig’s latest, The School for Good and Evil.

She Will

Alice Krige becomes a vengeful, Freddy Krueger-esque revenant each time she falls asleep in the trailer for She Will, co-starring Rupert Everett and Malcolm McDowell.

Troll

Elsewhere, a “rag-tag group of heroes” must put a giant troll back to sleep before it destroys Norway in the trailer for Troll.

Killer Book Club

Netflix also has a teaser for Killer Book Club, in which the members of a book club are stalked and slashed by a killer in a clown mask.

Blasted

An irresponsible laser tag team realise they must save the world from aliens in the trailer for Blasted.

Vesper

A 13-year old girl (Raffiella Chapman) and her father (Eddie Marsan) must constantly bio-hack themselves to survive on Earth in the trailer for Vesper, coming to both theatres and VOD September 30.

Unspecified James Gunn DC Project

James Gunn also confirmed to The Playlist that characters introduced in Peacemaker will reappear in future DC television projects, including an upcoming series he is writing and directing.

I am working very seriously on another DC project, where I’m very involved in the writing and the direction of it. There will be some blending of the characters from Peacemaker in the other shows I’m working on. And I’m involved with a couple of other [DC] things too.

Stranger Things

Matt Duffer addressed the astronomical running time of Stranger Things’ season four finale in a recent interview with Empire.

The final episode has more FX shots than the entirety of Season 3. There’s an hour-long chunk in the final episode that just doesn’t stop. It’s the most complicated thing we’ve ever attempted to do. [It’s] all tension and dread, with a run-time that would be long even for a movie. Then – well, everything goes to hell…

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Empire also has our first look at Charles Edwards as master smith Celebrimbor in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Photo: Amazon

Harley Quinn

Harley and Ivy return for a third season this summer, according to a beach photo.

The hottest duo Gotham’s ever seen 😍 and we’re back this summer b*tches! pic.twitter.com/ik3c7SHqsx — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) June 7, 2022

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Pike reunites with a lost to love to protect “a scientific holy child,” whatever the hell that means, in the synopsis for this week’s episode, “Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach.”

A threat to an idyllic planet reunites Captain Pike with the lost love of his life. To protect her and a scientific holy child from a conspiracy, Pike offers his help and is forced to face unresolved feelings of his past. Written by Robin Wasserman & Bill Wolkoff Directed by: Andi Armaganian

The Orville: New Horizons

Contrastingly, the Orville enters a “haunted house” in space in the trailer for this week’s episode.

Sweet Tooth

A new feaurette goes behind-the-scenes of Sweet Tooth’s season two wrap party.

Motherland: Fort Salem

Finally, Motherland: Fort Salem draws to a close in the trailer for its third and final season.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4tGfZQw3lUBanner art by Jim Cook

