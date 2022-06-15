Updates From Star Trek, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and More

The Smurfs could return to the big screen with some help from Chris Miller. Michael Giacchino teases that we’ll learn more about Marvel’s mysterious Werewolf by Night special soon. Plus, another look at What We Do in the Shadows’ fourth season. To me, my spoilers!

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

Nico Santos (Superstore) has joined the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in a currently undisclosed role. [Deadline]

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

According to Coming Soon, Jerome Lance, Knox Gibson, Mackenzie Lansing, Ashley Liao and Aamer Husain have joined the cast of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Liao will play Clemensia Dovecote, “one of Coriolanus’s closest friends and mentor to a tribute from District 11,” while Husain has been cast as Felix Ravinstill, “mentor to a tribute from District 11.”

The Smurfs

Deadline also reports Chris Miller is attached to direct the animated, musical Smurfs movie for Paramount and Nickelodeon Animation.

Pinocchio

Vanity Fair has several new photos from Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion Pinocchio. Click through for more.

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Hex

A skydiver disappears mid fall after executing a ritualistic formation with his friends in the trailer for Hex.

H.P. Lovecraft’s Witch House

We also have a quick teaser for a new adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s Dreams in the Witch House.

Sweet Valley

According to TV Line, The CW is no longer moving forward with its supernatural take on Sweet Valley High from Gossip Girl’s Ashley Wigfield.

Werewolf By Night

Director/composer Michael Giacchino provided Comic Book with an update on his upcoming Werewolf By Night Halloween special at Disney+.

I’ve been having a blast. It’s an incredibly challenging process. I love it. Everyday, I’ve been having fun working on it and we’re in the middle of it. Hopefully, very soon we’ll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There’s not much I can’t say other than I’m having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that’s a win-win right there.

Star Trek: Discovery

Filming has officially begun on the fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery.

Day 1 of #StarTrekDiscovery season 5! For those asking for spoilers, I’m happy to announce that Orange Cone is indeed returning… and she brought her conelings with her! They did a great job staying quiet and still during takes. I managed to sneak some pics. (shhh… don’t tell…) pic.twitter.com/IUFOgZyIf5 — Michelle Paradise (@michelleparadis) June 14, 2022

It’s that time!

Nobody makes me do this, it’s my own choice to save time bald capping, and for a better stick of my Saru bits. Here goes season 5 filming of Star Trek: Discovery! pic.twitter.com/oVUcjUNLW2 — Doug Jones (@actordougjones) June 11, 2022

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Relatedly, the Enterprise encounters “the quadrant’s deadliest space pirate” in photos from “The Serene Squall” — this week’s episode of Strange New Worlds. Head over to Spoiler TV for more.

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

While on a dangerous humanitarian mission, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise stumbles into a harrowing game of leverage with the quadrant’s deadliest space pirate.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Spoiler TV additionally has two new photos from the fifth season premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Photo: Hulu

Photo: Hulu

Tom Swift

Lino stows away on the Swift Jet in the synopsis for “… And The Chocolate Cowboys,” the June 21 episode of Tom Swift.

TOM GOES WEST – An annoyed Tom (Tian Richards) goes full on dad mode when Lino (guest star Donovin Miller) shocks his friends by stowing away in a side panel on the Swift Jet hoping to join in on the mission to rescue his uncle Barton. Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) persuades Tom to let her take the jet to meet up with Congressman Eskol (guest star Ward Horton) in hopes of finding out if Stone Corp. might be planning an attack in Dallas. Lastly, in a surprising twist Tom insists that Isaac (Marquise Vilson) accompany.

[Spoiler TV]

Motherland: Fort Salem

Spoiler TV also has synopses for the fifth and sixth episodes of Motherland: Fort Salem.

Cession in Session The Council of the Great River convenes to hear the unit’s testimony.

Book Club Tally reunites with her mother and finds a reason to keep fighting; Abigail and Adil return.

Birdgirl

Judy is reunited with a rude-looking childhood toy in a clip from the second season premiere of Birdgirl.

What We Do in the Shadows

Finally, the vampires are caught in the middle of a dance off in a new trailer for What We Do in the Shadows’ fourth season.

Banner art by Jim Cook

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.